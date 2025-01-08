Tenvie Therapeutics Launches with $200 Million to Deliver Breakthrough Small Molecule Therapies

Advancing a deep pipeline of therapeutics focused on treating neurological, cardiometabolic, and ophthalmic diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenvie Therapeutics launched today with a commitment to transform the treatment of neurological diseases. The company combines a deep and diverse portfolio of small molecule assets, including programs acquired from Denali Therapeutics Inc., with a proven team of research and development leaders. The $200 million in funding led by ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, Mubadala Capital, with participation from additional high-quality investors, will accelerate Tenvie’s growth into a multi-clinical asset company.

“Tenvie was founded to fundamentally alter the treatment paradigm for neurological diseases and profoundly impact the lives of patients, their families, and caregivers,” said Tony Estrada, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Tenvie. “Our team’s validated approach uniquely allows us to access the brain while enabling the parallel development of precision-designed peripherally-restricted small molecules to address a broad array of diseases.”

Tenvie is developing a portfolio of wholly owned, highly brain-penetrant and peripherally restricted small molecules that address three key drivers of disease: resolving inflammation, rescuing metabolic dysfunction, and restoring lysosomal function. Its most advanced programs, an NLRP3 inhibitor and an allosteric SARM1 inhibitor, are in the IND-enabling stage. Tenvie’s diverse pipeline also includes programs focused on neuroprotective pathways, including TRPML1 and TMEM175.

“Tenvie was purpose-built to apply deep biological and chemical insights to address critical disease pathways,” said Paul L. Berns, Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners and Executive Chair of Tenvie. “Tenvie’s promise is to unlock the therapeutic potential of small molecules to address key drivers of both central and peripheral diseases.”

Tenvie has assembled a team of experts across neurology and CNS drug development, small molecule chemistry, neurobiology, translational medicine, and business operations. The company’s leadership team and Board of Directors includes:

Tony Estrada, Ph.D., President, Chief Scientific Officer and Board Director

Brian Cuneo, J.D., Chief Business and Legal Officer

Tanya Fischer, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer

Paul L. Berns, Executive Chair of Tenvie’s Board, Managing Director, ARCH Venture Partners

Kristina Burow, Tenvie Board Director, Managing Director, ARCH Venture Partners

Alaa Halawa, Tenvie Board Director, Head of Healthcare and Executive Director, Mubadala Capital

Joe Lewcock, Ph.D., Tenvie Board Director, Chief Scientific Officer, Denali Therapeutics

Stacie Weninger, Ph.D., Tenvie Board Director, President, FBRI, Venture Partner, F-Prime Capital

“There remains an urgent need for neurological treatments that provide durable therapeutic benefit and fill the gaps in care for diseases with limited or no effective therapies,” said Stacie Weninger, Venture Partner at F-Prime Capital. “Led by CNS drug developers with proven track records in advancing molecules from discovery to clinical validation, Tenvie is set to lead the next generation of neurology treatments.”

About Tenvie Therapeutics

Tenvie is a biotechnology company committed to engineering small molecules that transform the treatment of neurological diseases. The company’s foundation is purpose-built with a diverse portfolio of small molecules and a proven team of CNS drug developers to rapidly deliver multiple clinical assets. Tenvie is advancing a pipeline of therapeutics focused on treating neurological, cardiometabolic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its portfolio of wholly owned, highly brain-penetrant, and precision-designed peripherally restricted small molecules address three key drivers of disease: resolving inflammation, rescuing metabolic dysfunction, and restoring lysosomal function. The company’s most advanced programs target NLRP3 and SARM1, with additional programs in preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.tenvie.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

