Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. to Open A New Directly-Operated Store in Hong Kong

Tokyo, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America and the United Kingdom, today announced the upcoming opening of a new directly-operated physical store under its flagship brand, “Tokyo Lifestyle” (the “Store”), in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. This expansion is expected to further strengthen the Company’s market presence and enhance its brand recognition in Hong Kong.

The Store is scheduled to open in mid-January 2025, and will offer high-quality, modern products paired with a fresh, engaging lifestyle shopping experience for Hong Kong consumers. The Store will be located at Shop 340-341, 3/F, Hopewell Mall, No. 15 Kennedy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Hopewell Mall, a commercial center and popular destination for shopping and tourism, is near a subway station and other major public transportation hubs. Surrounded by office buildings, residential areas, and hotels, we believe that the location benefits from high foot traffic and commercial potential, offering greater convenience and variety to consumers.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: “We are thrilled to open a new Tokyo Lifestyle store in Wan Chai as part of our expanding network of directly-operated stores in Hong Kong. This new store represents a strategic milestone in reinforcing our brand and market presence. With a thoughtfully planned layout across this renowned shopping destination, we are confident that Tokyo Lifestyle will continue to resonate with local consumers. Our goal is to deepen brand recognition, retain loyal customers, and attract new shoppers by consistently delivering high-quality fashion and lifestyle products. We believe this commitment to excellence will drive further expansion and create lasting value for our long-term growth.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/ .

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

