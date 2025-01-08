Acres Debuts Layer Library: Combine and Visualize Land Data Seamlessly

Fayetteville, Ark., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres, a leading land data and mapping platform, has launched Layer Library, a groundbreaking feature that enables users to import and visualize public and proprietary datasets alongside Acres’ built-in insights. With Layer Library, businesses can access advanced mapping tools without GIS expertise. By choosing from Acres’ existing Library, or simply dragging and dropping data, teams can instantly overlay critical insights such as zoning, infrastructure, environmental risks, and market activity, all without needing technical expertise.

“We’ve spent the past year building Layer Library to redefine what’s possible in land intelligence in answer to our customers’ needs. We made our biggest investment yet so that current and future Acres customers can map anything with ease,” stated Acres CEO Carter Malloy.

Solving today’s challenges for land professionals, Layer Library addresses a pressing need for faster, more efficient land analysis in competitive industries where timing and accuracy are critical. Use cases include:

Land Developers: Quickly identify and evaluate properties for acquisition, visualize risk, and monitor market activity to stay ahead of competitors.

Quickly identify and evaluate properties for acquisition, visualize risk, and monitor market activity to stay ahead of competitors. Financial Institutions: Streamline deal discovery, quickly be able to assess risk at the regional level, and map and value property portfolios.

Streamline deal discovery, quickly be able to assess risk at the regional level, and map and value property portfolios. Energy Sector: Map and track critical infrastructure across generation and transmission while mapping new hyperscalers in the growing data center market.

For example, a land acquisition manager can combine proprietary data on future development plans with Acres’ national and local datasets to pinpoint optimal locations for expansion, whether for houses, a retail site, a new facility, or a renewable energy project.

How It Works

Users can drag and drop any mapping file—such as location data or infrastructure overlays—and instantly apply custom filters to visualize key insights. Whether analyzing national-level data or granular local details, Layer Library allows teams to see the full picture and act quickly.

Access and Availability

Acres Enterprise customers have full access to the Layer Library’s robust functionality, including dozens of built-in layers. Additionally, Acres’ free, Plus, and Professional users can explore its potential through public datasets, including U.S. Opportunity Zones, wind turbines, state-specific land values, national parks, and more.

Learn more about the Layer Library and how it can transform your land mapping experience: acres.com/layer-library .

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America’s biggest asset–land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit acres.com to learn more.

