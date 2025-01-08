LifeVantage Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Revenue Results and Raises Fiscal 2025 Revenue Guidance

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced preliminary revenue results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024, and raised its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance.

Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights:

Revenue of approximately $67.5 million, an increase of 31% from the prior year period, and up 43% sequentially from the first fiscal quarter

Active Account growth in the Americas of 22.7% in comparison to the prior year period, and up 25.4% sequentially from the first fiscal quarter

Active Account growth of 12.1% globally in comparison to the prior year period, and up 18.5% sequentially from the first fiscal quarter



Fiscal 2025 Guidance:

The Company now expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $245 million in fiscal 2025 compared to prior revenue guidance of $200 million to $210 million



“Second quarter revenue results were exceptional, reflecting strong sales of the MindBody GLP-1 System™ we launched in October in the United States along with outstanding execution by our team to quickly ramp supply chain and fulfillment capacity to meet the robust demand,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “We also saw significant growth in Active Accounts driven by the highest number of enrollments in a quarter since third quarter of fiscal 2019. We look forward to providing more details, including our profitability outlook, when we report our fiscal Q2 results in early February. With business momentum strong, we remain well positioned to deliver significant growth and shareholder value.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System™, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own sales business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding expected financial performance, including financial guidance and projections relating to expected revenue and margins, expected demand from our independent Consultants and Customers, executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, and expected future growth and expansion, including geographic and product expansion. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to properly motivate and incentivize sales from our independent Consultants, our ability to retain existing Customers and independent Consultants or attract additional Customers and independent Consultants, our dependence on a few products for a majority of our revenue, our dependency on third parties to manufacture our products, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com