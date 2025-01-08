Allegro MicroSystems Redefines Sensing with Launch of New Current Sensor ICs in Compact Packages

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the launch of two new current sensor ICs - the ACS37030MY and the ACS37220MZ. Leveraging Allegro’s cutting-edge sensing technology, these ICs provide low internal conductor resistance, high operating bandwidth and reliable performance across a wide range of automotive, industrial and consumer applications.

“We’re excited to introduce our latest current sensor ICs, as Allegro continues to push the boundaries of sensor IC technology,” said Ram Sathappan, Vice President of Global Marketing and Applications at Allegro MicroSystems. “Our newest sensors establish new standards for precision and reliability, empowering customers to overcome design and efficiency standards, while also demonstrating how our technology is driving a smarter, more efficient future.”

Allegro’s new current sensor ICs are designed for precise current sensing in a compact and durable package. Featuring a widebody design, the ACS37030MY and ACS37220MZ deliver higher isolation in a 40% smaller footprint compared to the existing 16-pin packages on the market. The new innovative designs also incorporate lower resistance, which helps to reduce power dissipation.

The ACS37030MY is a fully integrated current sensor IC with industry’s fastest response time for protection of wide bandgap GaN devices. It uses a combination of Hall-effect and inductive coil signal paths to sense current over a wide frequency range. This innovative package offering enables a product which is both 5x faster than existing solutions, but also 40% smaller. ACS37030 is also available in a narrow-body package for lower isolation requirements.

The ACS37220MZ fully-integrated, Hall-effect current sensor features a 150 kHz bandwidth and fault pin. This device is designed for value-line current sensing applications as a successor to the popular ACS724/5 family of products. The new package of the ACS37220MZ offers a 40% smaller solution size and lower resistance for lower power dissipation.

To learn more about Allegro MicroSystems latest current sensor ICs, visit ACS37030MY and ACS37220MZ.



About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive-grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/.

