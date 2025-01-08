Bridger Aerospace Congratulates Our Founder Timothy Sheehy for Being Sworn in as United States Senator for the State of Montana

BELGRADE, Mont., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today congratulates Timothy P. Sheehy, the Company’s founder and former chief executive officer of the Company, for being sworn into the United States Senate as the U.S. Senator for the State of Montana.

“We are extremely proud of the leadership and sacrifices that Tim has made for the country, and we are confident Tim will continue his legacy of success in the U.S. Senate,” stated Jeff Kelter, the Company’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Tim has a history of distinguished service to the country, including years of service as a Naval SEAL Officer and team leader, as well as being the recipient of the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart. Upon leaving active duty, Tim founded Bridger where he served as the Chief Executive Officer between 2014 and July 2024. Under Tim’s leadership, Bridger evolved from a start-up company operating a single plane out of a barn to employing over 160 people, becoming one of the few publicly traded companies in Montana, and operating the world’s largest private Super Scooper fleet that saves lives, property and environmental habitat threatened by wildfires throughout the United States.

“Time and time again, Tim has made sacrifices for the benefit of his country and fellow Montanans, and we believe strongly that his vision and tireless efforts will continue to serve the best interests of his constituents and all Americans during his time in Washington DC,” Kelter continued.

Mr. Sheehy will serve on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the Armed Services Committee, and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

