Pickle Robot is in Production Unloading Merchandise for Randa Apparel & Accessories to Improve Productivity and Associate Safety and Retention

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickle Robot Company (“Pickle Robot”), a pioneer in Physical AI delivering robotic automation systems that unload trucks, and Randa Apparel & Accessories (“Randa”), a global apparel and lifestyle accessories company, today announced that a Pickle Robot has been in production at Randa’s Fort Worth Logistics fulfillment center since mid-October unloading containers of products. So far, the Pickle Robot has unloaded over 1.5 million pounds of apparel, including pants, shirts, and accessories. Additionally, the Randa inbound team considers the Pickle Unload Robot a team member and fulfillment associates have had a positive reaction to working alongside the robot.

Each container holds between 800 and 1,200 cases that each weigh up to 30 pounds, which the robot now unloads while the associates manage the robot and downstream processes inside the building. The work the robot does is physically demanding and repetitive for the associates, hot in the summer, and cold in the winter making it one of the least enjoyable work areas in the warehouse.

“We are always looking for innovative technology that improves the work experience for our associates and the efficiency of our operations,” said Randy Kennedy, Chief Logistics Officer for Randa Apparel & Accessories. “We’ve been looking for a viable container unloading solution for over 5 years because this is a critical part of our operations. The Pickle Robot ticks all the right boxes for Randa.”

About 25 million ocean freight containers are unloaded every year in the United States. Most of those containers are floor-loaded, which means people need to manually handle every package - work that is difficult, dirty, sometimes dangerous, and increasingly hard to staff. Manually unloading floor-loaded freight is some of the most physically demanding work in logistics and a constant source of staff turnover for most operations. Pickle robots autonomously unload trucks and containers solving these challenges with a reliable product embraced by both distribution operators and their associates who work with the robots.

“The Randa team has been amazing to work with,” said AJ Meyer, Founder and CEO of Pickle Robot Company. “They are innovators, they look for practical ways to improve their operations, and they truly care about their associates. We are thrilled to have Randa as a production customer and look forward to where we go next with them.”

About Randa Apparel & Accessories:

Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA) is a global powerhouse with over 100 years of expertise. One of the world’s leading apparel and lifestyle accessories companies, RAA operates a portfolio of 30+ brands across all distribution channels. More information is available at www.randa.net

About Pickle Robot Company

Pickle Robot is a pioneer in Physical AI for supply chain applications. Today Pickle robots autonomously unload trucks, trailers, and import containers at human-scale or better performance. Pickle Robot uses generative AI, machine learning, computer vision, advanced sensors, and industrial robotics to deliver engineered systems customers rely on. Pickle Robot Unload Systems work alongside people on warehouse docks to make the work safer, faster, and more efficient. Pickle robots are physical AI that unload trucks. For more information visit: www.picklerobot.com .

Pickle Robot Contact:

Pete Blair: Pete.Blair@picklerobot.com

Randa Contact:

Jenna Vittiglia – Jenna.Vittiglia@randa.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8297d544-80de-4416-8a7b-d5690e65e702

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dab3a1ea-bd8c-4e92-94a1-f20edd6943f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d3f5004-07b0-4081-ab5d-4284306cd5bc