2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe and Cabriolet announced

Atlanta., Jan. 08, 2025

Porsche is adding the new Carrera S to the 911 model lineup for the 2025 model year. With its 473 hp (353 kW), 3.0-liter, twin-turbo boxer engine and enhanced standard equipment, the model slots in between the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS. With enhanced performance and driving dynamics, it noticeably surpasses the preceding Carrera S model. A power upgrade and additional equipment options offer significant added value compared to the 911 Carrera.Atlanta. Porsche is launching the 911 Carrera S for the 2025 model year. It closes the gap between the 911 Carrera and the even more performance-oriented 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid within the Carrera model line. Its powertrain has been significantly upgraded and now achieves performance levels that were previously reserved for the 911 Carrera GTS of the previous generation. In addition, an extended list of standard equipment and significantly increased customization options compared to the 911 Carrera make it an attractive new member of the Carrera model line. The sports car is available in Coupé and Cabriolet versions.



The iconic 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer six-cylinder engine has been fundamentally upgraded for use in the new 911 Carrera S. The result is a significant increase in power with a simultaneous reduction in emissions. Its output of 473 hp, with 390 lb.-ft. of torque, represents an increase of 30 hp compared to its predecessor. To achieve this increased performance and efficiency, Porsche fitted new turbochargers and has extensively optimized the charge-air cooling, among other changes. The Carrera S Coupe accelerates from zero to 60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds – 0.2 seconds quicker than the predecessor – when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, and reaches a top track speed of 191 mph. An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) sends power to the rear wheels.



Extensive list of standard equipment, exclusive options

Porsche has significantly upgraded the standard equipment for the Carrera S. From a performance perspective, the improvements include Sport Exhaust with tailpipes in Silver, brakes taken from the previous generation 911 Carrera GTS models measuring 408 mm on the front axle and 380 mm on the rear axle and the aforementioned increase in horsepower. Updated dampers with optimized hydraulics are more responsive and improve ride refinement over the preceding model. Performance-focused standard features of the prior model remain intact including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and staggered 20/21-inch Carrera S wheels. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are available as an option, as is PASM Sport Suspension, which lowers ride height by 10 mm. Optionally available rear axle steering offers increased agility at low speeds and greater stability at high speeds. If equipped, this system also includes a quicker steering ratio and revised front axle kinematics.



Enhanced interior

The 2025 Carrera S models come with a significantly upgraded interior as standard. Compared to the preceding Carrera S models, the interior comes with an increased amount of leather upholstery as standard including the seats, headrests, upper dashboard, upper door panels, and – if equipped – the rear seats. As with the other 911 Carrera Coupe models of the current generation, a two-seat interior is standard equipment and rear seats may be specified with no additional cost. Cabriolet models come with rear seats as standard, and do not offer a rear seat deletion option.



A full leather interior is optionally available. In this case, leather covers a much wider range of surfaces inside the car including the lower dashboard, glove box lid, the rear side panels and the rear tunnel. For even further customization, an Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interior can be chosen with up to 48 possible two-tone combinations. The Carrera S benefits from the upgraded standard equipment found in the entire model series. This includes elements such as Matrix Design LED headlights, a cooled wireless smartphone charger, and a drive mode knob on the heated steering wheel. Options include a front axle lift system, the innovative HD-Matrix Design LED headlights and the Sport Chrono package including the Porsche Track Precision app, which is ideal for track days.



The new 911 Carrera S is now available to order as a Coupe or Cabriolet with rear-wheel drive and an MSRP of $146,400 and $159,600 respectively and excluding a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee. Delivery to U.S. Porsche Centers is expected to begin in Spring, 2025.

