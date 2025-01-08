Lever Expands Team and Technology to Address Challenges in Regulated Consumer Debt Markets

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited (AIUG:OTCQB) subsidiary Lever, a trailblazer in liability management, is building on its momentum in 2025 with an expanded focus on addressing the challenges of regulated consumer debt markets. As the platform scales to include new consumer debt verticals, its team is growing across development and AI R&D to enhance its capabilities for tackling the unique financial pressures faced by millennial users.

The Growing Consumer Debt Landscape

Millennials, a generation disproportionately impacted by student loan debt and rising living costs, represent a core demographic for Lever’s platform. With over 45% of millennials carrying student loan debt and average consumer liabilities exceeding $92,000, the demand for streamlined, AI-driven solutions is more urgent than ever.

Lever’s Expanding Role in Regulated Markets

Lever is uniquely positioned to address the complexities of regulated consumer debt markets, offering solutions that:

Simplify Compliance : Ensuring users navigate debt repayment within federal and state regulatory frameworks.

: Ensuring users navigate debt repayment within federal and state regulatory frameworks. Enhance Transparency : Providing clear, actionable insights tailored to individual financial goals.

: Providing clear, actionable insights tailored to individual financial goals. Leverage Advanced AI: Harnessing cutting-edge technology to optimize payment strategies and reduce debt burdens effectively.

Focus on Millennials

Millennials are at the forefront of Lever’s mission. As the largest generation in the workforce, they face unique challenges in managing student loans, credit card debt, and personal loans. Lever’s tools empower this demographic by:

Simplifying repayment strategies through AI-driven insights.

Offering personalized financial plans that reduce interest and free up monthly cash flow.

Promoting long-term financial independence.

Scaling with a Mission-Driven Team

Lever’s expansion includes significant investments in development and AI research to address the evolving needs of borrowers:

Development Team Growth : Building out the platform to manage diverse debt types, from student loans to auto and credit card debt.

: Building out the platform to manage diverse debt types, from student loans to auto and credit card debt. AI R&D Innovation: Advancing proprietary algorithms to deliver hyper-personalized repayment strategies while staying ahead of regulatory changes.

CEO’s Vision for Lever’s Future

“Millennials face some of the most complex financial challenges of any generation, and Lever is committed to being their trusted partner,” said CEO Trent McKendrick. “As our team expands across development and AI R&D, we are poised to lead the market in solving these challenges while empowering users to take control of their financial futures.”

About Lever

Lever is a cutting-edge platform designed to revolutionize liability management. With a focus on millennial borrowers, Lever provides tools that optimize repayment strategies, simplify debt management, and empower users to achieve financial freedom.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. is an AI-driven technology incubator dedicated to creating seamless, high-impact experiences for individuals and businesses. With a focus on financial services, investment, and travel, AI Unlimited Group leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced cloud infrastructure to provide users with personalized, actionable insights. For more information, visit www.aiug.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

This announcement reflects Lever’s commitment to tackling the challenges of regulated consumer debt markets while remaining focused on