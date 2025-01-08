Trace One and Syscons Partner to Enhance Product Development in the Consumer Goods and Retail Sectors

PARIS, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a leading provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Syscons, a system integration boutique consulting firm specializing in digital supply chain integration. The collaboration aims to provide comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) services tailored to large and mid-market companies across the EMEA region.

This partnership is designed to integrate Trace One's advanced PLM solutions—built to work seamlessly with clients’ ERP and supply chain systems—with Syscons’ project management and implementation services. By working together, the two companies seek to enhance operational efficiency and support clients throughout the entire product development process, from initial ideas to final product rollout.

Meeting Industry Needs

Food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and specialty chemicals manufacturers face constant pressure to innovate quickly while keeping processes efficient. This partnership is intended to help businesses in this space manage complex product development needs more effectively. Syscons’ expertise in guiding clients through ERP and supply chain integration complements Trace One’s PLM tools, enabling smoother, faster implementations.

“Syscons’ strong background in process integration aligns well with our PLM capabilities,” said Benjamin Lécuiller, Head of Customer Operations at Trace One. “We look forward to further supporting our clients in meeting their product development goals.”

Building a Center of Competence

As part of this partnership, Syscons will create a center of competence dedicated to PLM and related solutions. This center will support Trace One by providing additional project resources and leveraging Syscons’ existing network to promote PLM offerings in Italy and beyond.

Syscons, part of the Impresoft Group, brings over two decades of experience in ICT consulting, with a focus on helping clients adopt flexible digital strategies that adapt to changing market conditions.

Positioned for Growth

With this partnership, Trace One and Syscons aim to enhance the support available to its customers that need streamlined product lifecycle management. The collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to offering practical, well-integrated solutions that respond to industry challenges.

“PLM empowers integrated digital workflows, fostering innovation, collaboration, and efficiency throughout the product lifecycle. For CPG companies in particular, we’ve refined our expertise to tackle their unique challenges, leveraging these advantages to achieve transformative results,” said Silvia Taretto, Large Account Director from Syscons.

About Trace One

Trace One is a global leader in PLM and compliance solutions within the process manufacturing and retail CPG space. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One delivers innovative and scalable solutions that support the entire product manufacturing lifecycle and equip its customers to thrive in new markets. Serving more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide, Trace One is committed to delivering the best in every aspect of business.

For more information, visit www.traceone.com

About Syscons

Syscons, part of the Impresoft Group, is an ICT consulting firm with more than 20 years of experience in digital supply chain solutions. Syscons helps clients integrate complex systems and adopt flexible, composable approaches that keep pace with market demands.

For more information, visit www.sysconsgroup.com