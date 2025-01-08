Turning Bottles into Blockchain: SuperWine Revolutionizes Fine Wine Investment with Web3

Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperWine, a cutting-edge Web3 winery and trading platform, is thrilled to announce its official launch. With a bold mission to merge the world of traditional winemaking with blockchain technology, SuperWine is redefining fine wine as a high-value real-world asset (RWA) through the creation of easily tradable, digital-first wine collections. Backed by the renowned Bodri Winery and powered by the Elixir token ($ELXR), SuperWine represents a groundbreaking fusion of craftsmanship, innovation, and technology.

Premium Wines Meet Blockchain Innovation

SuperWine is more than just a winery—it's a pioneering ecosystem that transforms premium wines into NFT-backed digital assets. Leveraging blockchain technology, SuperWine ensures transparency, authenticity, and tradability for every bottle, positioning fine wines as lucrative investments in the digital age.

Each bottle is represented by a unique NFT, containing detailed metadata such as its trading history, traits, and proof of authenticity. Buyers can choose to store their wines securely in Trezor, a state-of-the-art physical vault ensuring optimal preservation, or request delivery of their bottles, burning the NFT in the process to maintain exclusivity and security.

The Elixir Token ($ELXR): Driving the SuperWine Ecosystem

SuperWine's native token, $ELXR, underpins the platform’s transactions and offers exclusive benefits to holders. These include discounted purchases, access to premium collections, and invitations to IRL events. Built on the Base blockchain, $ELXR ensures secure, seamless transactions while fostering a vibrant community of wine enthusiasts and crypto investors.

Pre-sale Details:

Token Name: Elixir Token

Ticker: $ELXR

Blockchain: Base

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Pre-sale Price: $0.005

Launch Price: $0.007

Pre-sale Ends: January 20, 2025

Vesting Periods:

First Half of Pre-sale Buyers: 50% unlocked after one month, remaining tokens by the end of the third month.

50% unlocked after one month, remaining tokens by the end of the third month. Second Half of Pre-sale Buyers: 25% unlocked after one month, remaining tokens by the end of the third month.

Tailor-Made Collections and Partnerships

SuperWine also collaborates with wineries, NFT projects, and crypto ventures to create custom-branded, limited-edition wine collections. These tailored experiences blend the heritage of winemaking with the creativity of web3, empowering partners to engage with their audiences in innovative ways.

Notable collections include the Mutated Wine Collection, inspired by the NFT Mutated Apes. Limited to just 99 bottles of red and 99 bottles of white, each bottle features distinctive Mutated Ape-themed labels and serum-inspired packaging—perfectly marrying digital culture with tangible luxury.



DrinkSwap: Revolutionizing Wine Trading

An integral part of the SuperWine ecosystem, DrinkSwap is a certified NFT marketplace that allows collectors to trade premium alcoholic beverages as digital assets. With features like 1:1 NFT swaps, elegant auctions, and a curated catalog of rare drinks, DrinkSwap ensures a secure and transparent marketplace for both buyers and sellers.

Backed by Generations of Expertise

SuperWine is supported by the Bodri Winery, one of Europe’s most prominent wineries. This family-owned vineyard, spanning over 1,400 hectares in southern Hungary, brings five generations of winemaking expertise to the project. With wines sold in 11 countries—including the USA and China—Bodri has a rich history of innovation, making it the perfect partner for SuperWine's ambitious vision.





Join the SuperWine Revolution

SuperWine has spent over 18 months meticulously developing its platform, ensuring compliance, security, and seamless integration within the web3 ecosystem. Now, with its launch, SuperWine invites wine enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and crypto investors to explore this groundbreaking fusion of tradition and innovation. Discover how SuperWine is elevating premium wines to the digital stage. Join us today and secure your $ELXR tokens before the pre-sale ends on January 20, 2025.



