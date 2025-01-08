Keynode Launches New Innovations to Simplify Crypto Staking for All Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynode, a renowned crypto staking platform, has announced new crypto staking innovations focused on ease of use, security, and higher rewards. As the crypto space continues to grow, crypto staking platforms are at the forefront of innovation to provide a solution for investors to stake without technical hurdles or high entry barriers.







Crypto Staking Made Easy

Crypto staking used to require a lot of capital and technical knowledge to participate in. For example, staking Ethereum would require a minimum of 32 ETH—a barrier for many potential investors. Some crypto staking platforms are addressing this by lowering the entry threshold across many cryptocurrencies ensuring users can stake with smaller amounts.

Keynode also simplifies the staking process by taking care of the complex parts of crypto staking like equipment debugging and software configuration. With this approach, more users can focus on building their portfolios while the crypto staking platforms handle the technical stuff.

Security and Trust

Keynode has built a staking platform with multiple security layers to protect users’ funds. The staking platform works with regulated entities and follows industry best practices to build a robust infrastructure. They also have a team of blockchain experts to maintain operational uptime through continuous system testing.

Additionally, their 24/7 customer support team helps users at any point of their crypto staking journey to make the staking experience as smooth as possible.

Growing Interest in Crypto Staking Platforms

Crypto staking is now a part of the blockchain landscape and allows investors to earn crypto staking rewards while securing the network and making it more efficient. With many crypto staking platforms out there, Keynode is also offering features for both new and experienced investors.

Their new staking model gives users the flexibility to choose from a wide range of crypto assets with staking plans according to their preferences.

Community Growth with Referral and Bounty Programs

Keynode’s affiliate program allows users to earn more staking rewards by inviting others to join the platform. With up to 4% referral commissions, this initiative encourages users to share their staking experience and grow the crypto community.

Additionally, the Million Bounty Program allows users to actively promote the staking platform and earn bonuses by completing simple tasks. These tasks include; managing online groups, sharing content, and providing feedback to improve the user experience.

The Vision Behind Crypto Staking

Founded by blockchain enthusiast Kevin Scott, Keynode was born out of the frustration of many investors when trying to join the crypto staking space. Inspired by his experience with Ethereum in 2017, Kevin assembled a team to build a staking platform that simplifies staking while keeping security and transparency in mind.

Investors interested in trying out Keynode can register on the platform and start their crypto staking journey. New users get a $100 sign up bonus to try out crypto staking without any initial investment.

About Keynode

Keynode is a crypto staking platform that aims to democratize access to blockchain technology. By simplifying staking and reducing entry barriers, Keynode allows users to stake more securely and efficiently. Keynode aims to change the way investors interact with crypto staking platforms by enhancing transparency, security, and community focus.

