Aptean Expands Dealer Management System Footprint Through Acquisition of TRASER

KIEL, Germany and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean Inc., a global front-runner of AI-driven ERP solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TRASER Software GmbH (“TRASER”), a leading provider of dealer management system solutions for the heavy equipment, agricultural and construction machinery vertical in the DACH market headquartered in Kiel, Germany.

The acquisition of TRASER further increases Aptean’s DACH footprint while also bolstering the capabilities of Aptean’s dealer management offerings purpose-built for the agricultural and construction machinery sector.

Founded in 2014, TRASER provides a mission-critical dealer management solution designed to manage complex, diverse, and fast-moving challenges across the agricultural and construction machinery sector. TRASER provides a fully integrated ERP solution that connects all trade, service and rental processes and ensures clear structures, precise communication, and optimized processes, which give total control over the machinery trading / rental lifecycle.

The talented team at TRASER possesses deep industry expertise across one of Aptean’s key verticals: the dealer management system for the agricultural and construction machinery vertical.

“TRASER has a proven track record with over a decade of experience delivering mission-critical Business Central dealer management solutions across the DACH market,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “TRASER’s product suite delivers state of the art software solutions specifically designed to manage complex needs of the machinery industry and is backed by a team of seasoned industry experts. TRASER will be an important driver of our strategy to scale our dealer management capabilities to new and existing customers. We are thrilled to welcome the TRASER team and customers to Aptean.”

“We are delighted to join a global organization like Aptean, where together we can continue to develop and deliver innovative solutions to the dealer management and rental vertical. The combination of our businesses offers an exciting opportunity for TRASER’s future growth given our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Being part of Aptean presents our customers and our team with exciting opportunities for growth and development and we can’t wait to get started,” said Hauke Lamb, Co-CEO of TRASER.

About TRASER

TRASER rockt! TRASER makes software for agricultural and construction equipment. With TRASER’s expertise in software technology and machine trading, TRASER ensures optimal networking and more success. TRASER’s solutions are developed in partnership with retailers, manufacturers and suppliers. The result is successful connections in which everything is interlinked. TRASER’s goal is to make dealerships even better by providing the best possible solutions and services in the DACH region and now also throughout Europe. Despite all the technology, TRASER always keeps an eye on the most important thing: the people behind it and who make TRASER strong. To learn more visit: www.traser-software.de

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com. Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@aptean.com