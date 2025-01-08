Eleven Charities Share in $550,000 Donation from Brandt





Brandt employees directed funds to support 11 organizations across Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand during an annual holiday event.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleven charities are sharing $550,000 in holiday cheer, thanks to donations from the Brandt Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund. The contributions are part of the company’s annual week-long virtual holiday celebration, where Brandt employees choose how the funds are distributed in their local communities. Over the last five years, Brandt employees have directed $2.2 million to various charities in Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

“Supporting our communities is a priority for us. We give back to strengthen the places where our employees and customers live and work, ensuring a brighter future for us all” said Matt Semple, Brandt Senior Vice-President—Marketing. “The holidays are a time for gratitude, and the Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund is the Brandt Family’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to our communities and the organizations that make them strong.”

This year’s recipients, by country, include:

Canada ($295,000 CAD) • Canadian Cancer Society $140,000 • Make a Wish Canada $71,000 • Alzheimer Society of Canada $51,000 • MS Canada $33,000 US ($85,000 USD) • Wounded Warrior Project $50,000 • Mayo Clinic $25,000 • Heartland Community College Foundation $10,000 Australia ($85,000 AUD) • Rural Aid Australia $61,000 • Make-A-Wish Australia $24,000 New Zealand ($85,000 NZD) • Cancer Society New Zealand $53,000 • New Zealand Rural Support Charitable Trust $32,000

The Brandt’s Thanks A Billion program is about to celebrate its thirteenth anniversary. Since its inception, the program has invested more than $25 million in 250+ communities across Canada, the US, New Zealand, and Australia.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies—headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada—is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 6000+ employees and more than 170 locations in Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand. Brandt is one of Canada’s largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3954c48-ec46-4759-96a4-3011ef468dac