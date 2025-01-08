NorthStar Moving Ranked #1 Moving Company for Customer Service in Newsweek’s 2025 List

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is pleased to announce they have been ranked #1 in Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service 2025 in the moving company category.

The America’s Best Customer Service 2025 ranking was identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 28,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. In total, over 200,000 evaluations were collected. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 163 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online and service segments. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus and Accessibility.

“Being recognized by Newsweek in 2023 and again in 2025 as one of America’s Best Customer Service providers is a testament to our incredible team’s dedication to kindness, professionalism and going the extra mile for our clients,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Moving is more than logistics; it’s about caring for people during pivotal moments in their lives. We tailor our services to ease the stress of life’s big transitions. This recognition from Newsweek validates our dedication to always raise the bar, delivering exceptional service in the moving industry.”

NorthStar Moving and all of the companies that made the competitive list are featured in Newsweek here.







About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.