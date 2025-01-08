Identity Governance and Administration Market to Reach USD 23.4 Billion by 2032, Owing to Growing Need for Enhanced Security and Compliance | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity Governance and Administration Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Identity Governance and Administration Market size was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 23.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.24% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Identity governance and administration market is one of the most important segments of the wide cybersecurity landscape concerned with assuring secure and efficient user identity management and access privileges for any organization. IGA solutions allow enterprises to automate identity lifecycle management, regulatory compliance, and security risks associated with unauthorized access. Such tools combine identity management and governance processes, role-based access control, identity analytics, and dynamic access workflows. Organizations today are becoming digital-centric, and as a result, they have been looking for strong IGA solutions that can handle the complexities of hybrid IT systems.

Rising Regulatory Compliance Requirements:

The increasing number of data protection laws like GDPR and CCPA has become a major contributor to the growth of the IGA market. These rules require stringent controls on how the user accesses sensitive data while also pushing for transparency, accountability, and security. IGA software assists firms in keeping up with these needs by providing audit trails, access reviews, and policy enforcement to guarantee compliance and steer clear of large fines. The move to the cloud and remote workforce models has increased the demand for sophisticated identity management. To ease the complexity of multi-cloud environments and to secure remote user access, organizations are progressively deploying Identity Governance and Administration solutions. These solutions allow them to integrate easily with cloud platforms and provide scalability for expanding user bases, making them critical to modern IT ecosystems.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

SailPoint Technologies - IdentityNow

Okta, Inc. - Okta Identity Cloud

Microsoft - Azure Active Directory

IBM - IBM Security Identity Governance and Intelligence

Oracle - Oracle Identity Governance

One Identity - One Identity Manager

Ping Identity - PingOne

CyberArk - CyberArk Identity

Sopra Steria - Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions

Saviynt - Saviynt Security Manager

RSA Security - RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle

Dell Technologies - Dell Identity Management Solutions

ForgeRock - ForgeRock Identity Platform

Micro Focus - NetIQ Identity Governance

CloudLock - CloudLock Cloud Security

Hitachi ID Systems - Hitachi ID Identity Management

Vormetric - Vormetric Data Security Platform

Broadcom - CA Identity Governance and Administration

Omada - Omada Identity Suite

Atos - Atos Identity Governance Solutions

Identity Governance and Administration Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.24% from 2024-2032. Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •The rise in cyberattacks and data breaches is pushing organizations to implement robust identity management solutions to secure sensitive information.

•The shift to cloud computing and hybrid IT environments requires advanced identity governance to manage access across diverse platforms and environments.

•The increase in remote workforces has created a need for centralized and secure identity management to ensure proper access controls from various locations.



•The shift to cloud computing and hybrid IT environments requires advanced identity governance to manage access across diverse platforms and environments.



•The increase in remote workforces has created a need for centralized and secure identity management to ensure proper access controls from various locations.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

On-premises segment dominated the Identity Governance and Administration market and represented a revenue share of more than 68%, as a majority of large enterprises focus on keeping control of their sensitive data and security practices. Such organizations often have well-established IT infrastructure that enables sophisticated identity management. With increasing regulatory obligations and concerns regarding data privacy, enterprises are identifying reasons for deploying on-premise solutions that will allow them to maintain full control over data governance and management.

The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the area of the IGA market. The rising need for scalable, cost-effective, and easily deployable identity management solutions is a key driver of this growth. Cloud IGA solutions are increasingly replacing traditional in-house applications driven by the shift to remote work and the need for secure location-independent access to applications. Furthermore, new technologies, such as better security and compliance capabilities provided by cloud service providers, also increase the appeal of these solutions. In the forecasted years, a piecemeal portion of growth has been attributed to the cloud sector as organizations continue migrating to cloud infrastructure to aid their digital transformation strategies.

Identity Governance and Administration Market Segmentation:

By Components

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others





Regional Landscape

North America dominated the Identity Governance and Administration market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 39.58%, fueled by a strong presence of established firms and a considerable focus on regulatory compliance. The region benefits from advanced IT infrastructure and proactive adoption of digital technologies, which enable the effective deployment of comprehensive IGA solutions. Growing concerns over cyberattacks and data breaches drive organizations to invest in robust identity management systems to secure sensitive information.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest compound annual growth rate in the IGA market. This growth is primarily driven by rapid digital transformation and a heightened awareness of data security among organizations. As businesses in countries like India, China, and Japan increasingly embrace cloud computing and advanced technologies, the demand for scalable and effective identity management solutions continues to rise. Additionally, the expanding middle-class population and increasing internet penetration are prompting more companies to adopt IGA solutions to protect their digital assets.

Recent Developments

December 2024: IBM announced the launch of an advanced AI-powered IGA solution aimed at enhancing user identity lifecycle management and access governance.

November 2024: SailPoint introduced an updated version of its identity platform with enhanced machine learning capabilities to improve predictive analytics and automated policy enforcement.

January 2024: Microsoft announced enhancements to its Entra identity management solutions, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence for better user identity verification. This aims to streamline compliance and improve user experience across various platforms.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Identity Governance and Administration Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Identity Governance and Administration Market Segmentation, by Deployment

9. Identity Governance and Administration Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size

10. Identity Governance and Administration Market Segmentation, by Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

