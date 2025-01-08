PrognomiQ Appoints Joel Kaufman as Chief Financial Officer

– Company Aims to Launch Early Detection Lung Cancer LDT in the First Half of 2025 –

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrognomiQ – a healthcare company focused on harnessing the power of multi-omics data to transform the detection and early treatment selection and monitoring of cancer and other complex diseases – announced the appointment of Joel Kaufman as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kaufman joins PrognomiQ with a deep knowledge of molecular-based diagnostics and significant experience driving financial operations and corporate development initiatives.

In his new role, Mr. Kaufman will serve on PrognomiQ’s Executive Team and be responsible for the company’s financial strategy and operations in support of product development and commercialization of PrognomiQ’s early detection test for lung cancer and other diagnostic tests. The company aims to launch an early detection lung cancer Lab Developed Test (LDT) in the first half of 2025 to support technical validation and further development of an early detection lung cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) test. Mr. Kaufman’s appointment follows PrognomiQ’s recent Series D financing of $34 million, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $135 million since it was founded in September 2020.

“Joel brings deep experience as an executive in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine that will be critical as PrognomiQ enters its next phase of growth,” said Philip Ma, President and CEO of PrognomiQ. “Early this year, we plan to commercialize PrognomiQ’s best-in-class early detection lung cancer LDT, furthering technical development of our early detection lung cancer IVD test, and progress enrollment in our ongoing 15,000-patient pivotal study. Joel will play a critical role as we work towards these objectives and increase our focus on business development and other corporate initiatives. We are deeply grateful to David Siewers for his leadership as CFO from company formation until today.”

Mr. Kaufman has served in leadership roles for multiple life sciences companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Haystack Oncology, where he played a key role in the 2023 acquisition of Haystack by Quest Diagnostics. Prior to Haystack, Mr. Kaufman served as Vice President of Finance & Corporate Development at Sema4, and was instrumental in supporting the acquisition of GeneDx and guiding the company’s successful Nasdaq listing.

Previously, Mr. Kaufman served as Chief Business Officer at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and as a research analyst at Goldman Sachs, specializing in diagnostics, medical technology, and life science tools. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA in Neuroscience, Economics, and Healthcare Management from the University of Pennsylvania.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to join a mission-driven team at PrognomiQ,” said Mr. Kaufman. “Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed the life-saving potential of cutting-edge diagnostics—but too often, under-screened populations are overlooked. At PrognomiQ, we’re working to change that. By harnessing our next-generation multi-omics platform, we can detect cancers earlier, particularly in the populations that need it most. This is not just about technological innovation; it’s about providing people with a fighting chance when it matters most. I’m honored to contribute to a vision that is reshaping cancer care and improving survival outcomes for countless lives.”

Additionally, Seer CEO Omid Farokhzad will be highlighting PrognomiQ's multi-omics lung cancer study during Seer's presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15th at 3 p.m. (Pacific Time)/6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

About PrognomiQ’s Multi-omics Approach

Seer spun out PrognomiQ in September 2020 with the vision of fully leveraging the power of Seer’s proteomic platform for unbiased proteomic analysis at great depth, breadth and scale. PrognomiQ’s proprietary approach leverages cutting-edge technologies, including Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite, which enables collection of deep, unbiased proteomics data. In addition to proteomics, PrognomiQ interrogates the range of data from genotype to phenotype including cell-free DNA, RNA, metabolites, and lipids to identify potential biomarkers of significance. The combination of proteomic data with genomic, metabolomic, epigenomic, and transcriptomic data provides unparalleled levels of novel biological insights which could lead to transformative new approaches to diagnostic and therapy development.

About PrognomiQ

Founded in 2020, PrognomiQ is a healthcare company pursuing the development and commercialization of multi-omics human tests for cancer and other complex diseases. PrognomiQ uses leading edge proteomics technologies, in addition to metabolomics and genomics technologies, to develop multi-omics products to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.prognomiq.com.