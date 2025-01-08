Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Research 2024-2028 & 2033, Competitive Analysis of Major Players - Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Dignity Health, & St. Jude Medical

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Implantable Neurostimulation Devices market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







The implantable neurostimulation devices market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $7.83 billion in 2023 to $8.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rising demand for non-pharmacological treatments, the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the expanding geriatric population, a broader range of psychiatric disorders, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases.



The implantable neurostimulation devices market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, an increase in lifestyle-related diseases, growing awareness, a rise in spinal cord injuries, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Key trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in sensing technology, progress in neurostimulation technologies, development of technologically advanced products, the incorporation of closed-loop systems, and the integration of wireless technology.



The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is anticipated to drive the growth of the implantable neurostimulation device market in the future. Neurological disorders are conditions that impact the structure or function of the nervous system, leading to a range of symptoms such as paralysis, seizures, and cognitive impairments. Factors such as high blood pressure, developmental abnormalities, and trauma or injury contribute to higher detection rates of these disorders.

Implantable neurostimulation devices are utilized to modulate nerve activity and alleviate symptoms when other treatments prove ineffective or insufficient. For example, in 2024, the Alzheimer's Association, a US-based non-profit organization, reported that approximately 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease, with 73% being 75 years or older. This figure is projected to increase to 12.7 million by 2050. Consequently, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the implantable neurostimulation device market.



Key players in the implantable neurostimulation devices market are developing advanced technologies, such as spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, to address chronic pain conditions. An SCS system is a medical device that uses electrical impulses to modulate nerve activity in the spinal cord, providing pain relief and improving patient quality of life when other treatments fail.



North America was the largest region in the implantable neurostimulation devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the implantable neurostimulation devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the implantable neurostimulation devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Scope of the Report

Type: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS); Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES); Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS); Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS); Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS); Other Types

Application: Pain Management; Parkinson's Disease; Urinary And Fecal Incontinence; Epilepsy; Gastroparesis; Other Applications

End-User: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Companies Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic PLC; Boston Scientific Corporation; Dignity Health; St. Jude Medical LLC

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Characteristics



3. Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Trends and Strategies



4. Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES)

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

Other Types

6.2. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Pain Management

Parkinson's Disease

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Epilepsy

Gastroparesis

Other Applications

6.3. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7. Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



The major companies profiled in this Implantable Neurostimulation Devices market report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dignity Health

St. Jude Medical LLC

LivaNova PLC

Nevro Corp.

Axonics Inc.

NeuroPace Inc.

Bioness Inc.

Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

SceneRay Co. Ltd.

NeuroMetrix Inc.

CURE Epilepsy

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

NeuroSigma Inc.

Nuvectra Corporation

MicroTransponder Inc.

Pain Management NYC

Curonix LLC

