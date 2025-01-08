Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Research 2024-2028 & 2033 Featuring Major Players - Medtronic, Fujifilm, Stryker, Boston Scientific, and B. Braun Melsungen

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Hysteroscopy Instruments market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
The hysteroscopy instruments market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.54 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The historical growth can be linked to several factors, the increasing incidence of gynecological disorders, advancements in hysteroscope technology, heightened awareness of early detection and minimally invasive treatments, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing areas, supportive reimbursement policies from governments and insurance providers, and the high rate of infertility and reproductive health issues.
The hysteroscopy instrument market size is expected to reach strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by several factors, the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, higher demand for both diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy, rising healthcare spending in emerging economies, and a growing number of gynecological procedures.
Key trends expected during this period include a move towards disposable hysteroscopy instruments, more office-based hysteroscopy procedures, advancements in imaging and visualization technologies, the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers for these procedures, and a greater focus on early diagnosis and preventive healthcare.
The growth of the hysteroscopy instrument market is anticipated to rise due to the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders. These disorders affect various parts of the female reproductive system, such as the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and vagina. Contributing factors include lifestyle changes, heightened stress levels, and delayed childbirth, which can lead to hormonal imbalances and reproductive health issues. Enhanced awareness and better diagnostic tools have also led to more cases being detected.
Hysteroscopy instruments play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating conditions such as uterine fibroids, polyps, abnormal bleeding, and endometrial hyperplasia by providing direct visualization and intervention within the uterine cavity. For example, the American Cancer Society reported that the number of female genital cancer cases in the US rose from 114,810 in 2023 to 116,930 in 2024, reflecting a 1.85% increase. This trend is contributing to the growth of the hysteroscopy instrument market.
Leading companies in the hysteroscopy instrument market are incorporating simulation technologies such as augmented reality to improve precision, enhance patient outcomes, and facilitate minimally invasive procedures. Augmented reality in hysteroscopes provides better visualization and training by overlaying digital information onto real-time images of the uterine cavity, which aids in accuracy and interactive learning.
North America was the largest region in the hysteroscopy instruments market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the hysteroscopy instruments market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Scope
- Type: Hysteroscopes; Resectoscopes; Fluid Management Systems; Handheld Instruments; Hysterosheaths; Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal Systems
- Usability: Reusable; Disposable
- Application: Diagnostic Hysteroscopy; Operative Hysteroscopy
- End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgery Centers; Other End-Users
- Key Companies Mentioned: Medtronic Plc; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; Stryker Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain
- Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Characteristics
3. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Trends and Strategies
4. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market
4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market
5. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Drivers and Restraints
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints of the Market
5.2. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)
5.3. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)
6. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Hysteroscopes
- Resectoscopes
- Fluid Management Systems
- Handheld Instruments
- Hysterosheaths
- Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal Systems
6.2. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Usability, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Reusable
- Disposable
6.3. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Diagnostic Hysteroscopy
- Operative Hysteroscopy
6.4. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Other End-Users
7. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
8. Asia-Pacific Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
8.1. Asia-Pacific Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
(Region Information, Impact of COVID-19, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
8.3. Asia-Pacific Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
8.4. Asia-Pacific Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
9. China Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
9.1. China Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
9.2. China Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F,$ Billion
9.3. China Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F,$ Billion
9.4. China Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F,$ Billion
10. India Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
10.1. India Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
10.2. India Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
10.3. India Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
11. Japan Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
11.1. Japan Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
11.2. Japan Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
11.3. Japan Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
11.4. Japan Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
12. Australia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
12.1. Australia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
12.2. Australia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
12.3. Australia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
13. Indonesia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
13.1. Indonesia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
13.2. Indonesia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
13.3. Indonesia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
14. South Korea Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
14.1. South Korea Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
14.2. South Korea Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
14.3. South Korea Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
14.4. South Korea Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
15. Western Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
15.1. Western Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
15.2. Western Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
15.3. Western Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
15.4. Western Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
16. UK Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
16.1. UK Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
16.2. UK Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
16.3. UK Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
17. Germany Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
17.1. Germany Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
17.2. Germany Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
17.3. Germany Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
18. France Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
18.1. France Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
18.2. France Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
18.3. France Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
19. Italy Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
19.1. Italy Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
19.2. Italy Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
19.3. Italy Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
20. Spain Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
20.1. Spain Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
20.2. Spain Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
20.3. Spain Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
21. Eastern Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
21.1. Eastern Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
21.2. Eastern Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
21.3. Eastern Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
21.4. Eastern Europe Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
22. Russia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
22.1. Russia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
22.2. Russia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
22.3. Russia Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
23. North America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
23.1. North America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
23.2. North America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
23.3. North America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
23.4. North America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
24. USA Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
24.1. USA Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
24.2. USA Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
24.3. USA Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
24.4. USA Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
25. Canada Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
25.1. Canada Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
25.2. Canada Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
25.3. Canada Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
25.4. Canada Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
26. South America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
26.1. South America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
26.2. South America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
26.3. South America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
26.4. South America Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
27. Brazil Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
27.1. Brazil Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
27.2. Brazil Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
27.3. Brazil Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
28. Middle East Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
28.1. Middle East Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
28.2. Middle East Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
28.3. Middle East Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
28.4. Middle East Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
29. Africa Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
29.1. Africa Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Overview
29.2. Africa Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
29.3. Africa Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
29.4. Africa Hysteroscopy Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
30. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Medtronic Plc
30.2.1.1. Overview
30.2.1.2. Products and Services
30.2.1.3. Strategy
30.2.1.4. Financial Performance
30.2.2. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
30.2.2.1. Overview
30.2.2.2. Products and Services
30.2.2.3. Strategy
30.2.2.4. Financial Performance
30.2.3. Stryker Inc.
30.2.3.1. Overview
30.2.3.2. Products and Services
30.2.3.3. Strategy
30.2.3.4. Financial Performance
30.2.4. Boston Scientific Corporation
30.2.4.1. Overview
30.2.4.2. Products and Services
30.2.4.3. Strategy
30.2.4.4. Financial Performance
30.2.5. B. Braun Melsungen AG
30.2.5.1. Overview
30.2.5.2. Products and Services
30.2.5.3. Strategy
30.2.5.4. Financial Performance
31. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Olympus Corporation
31.2. Smith & Nephew Plc
31.3. Ethicon Inc.
31.4. Hologic Inc.
31.5. STERIS Plc
31.6. CooperSurgical Inc.
31.7. Teleflex Incorporated
31.8. Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
31.9. ConMed Corporation
31.10. Pentax of America Inc.
31.11. Aesculap Inc.
31.12. Lumenis Ltd.
31.13. Richard Wolf GmbH
31.14. CMR Surgical
31.15. AtriCure Inc.
32. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Competitive Benchmarking
33. Global Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Competitive Dashboard
34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Hysteroscopy Instruments Market
35. Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
35.1 Hysteroscopy Instruments Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Hysteroscopy Instruments Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Hysteroscopy Instruments Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies
35.3.1 Market Trend-based Strategies
35.3.2 Competitor Strategies
36. Appendix
36.1. Abbreviations
36.2. Currencies
36.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
36.4. Research Inquiries
36.5. About the Analyst
36.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The major companies profiled in this Hysteroscopy Instruments market report include:
- Medtronic Plc
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Stryker Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Olympus Corporation
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Ethicon Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- STERIS plc
- CooperSurgical Inc.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
- ConMed Corporation
- Pentax of America Inc.
- Aesculap Inc.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- CMR Surgical
- AtriCure Inc.
- Gynesonics Inc.
- Invuity Inc.
- MedGyn Products Inc.
- DYSIS Medical
- Ameda Inc.
- UroViu Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n99b2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment