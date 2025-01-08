Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Research Report 2024: Market Projected to Surge to $16.7 Billion by 2028 - Long-term Growth Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global hydrophilic angiographic catheters market is set to experience robust growth, with projected market expansion from $11.75 billion in 2023 to an estimated $16.7 billion by 2028, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This considerable growth can be attributed to several factors, including the escalating incidence of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases, an increased frequency of diagnostic and interventional procedures, heightened awareness, early detection efforts, and the upward trajectory of healthcare expenditures.



Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape



The market landscape is witnessing innovative developments from leading companies seeking to maintain and enhance their market positions. Advancements in catheter design catering to a variety of anatomical structures and the rise of minimally invasive techniques are among the key trends. Market players are focusing on the production of angiographic catheters that offer improved precision, control, and ease of use, thereby facilitating successful diagnostic and interventional outcomes.



Strategic Acquisitions and Market Implications



The competitive landscape has seen strategic movements, with acquisitions aiming to expand capabilities and market reach. One notable development is the acquisition of a significant stake in a specialized manufacturer of hydrophilic angiographic catheters by a leading medical device company. Such strategic endeavors underscore the importance of innovation and expansion in this sector, which is poised for continued growth triggered by the demand for effective vascular interventions.



Regional Insights and Market Dynamics



Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for hydrophilic angiographic catheters in 2023, highlighting the significance of this area in the overall industry. Evolving healthcare infrastructure, growing economic developments, and an increasing patient population requiring cardiovascular interventions contribute to the region's market dominance. Demand dynamics in the field are further impacted by the aging global population and an increased prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases.



The hydrophilic angiographic catheters market research provides exhaustive insights into market dynamics, competitive landscape, segmentation, and regional analysis. The information is integral to understanding the current state and future prospects of the hydrophilic angiographic catheters industry.



The market's progress solidifies its crucial role in enhanced patient care and the advancement of cardiovascular diagnostics and treatment, underpinning the ongoing commitment to improving medical outcomes through innovation and strategic market initiatives.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





The major companies profiled in this Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters market report include:

Cardinal Health Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Cordis Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Asahi Intecc Co Ltd.

AngioDynamics Inc.

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Alvimedica Medical Technologies

BrosMed Medical Co Ltd.

iVascular SLU

Reva Medical Inc.

Hexacath

Translumina Therapeutics LLP

Eurocor Tech GmbH

Invamed Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q77gqx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment