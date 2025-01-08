Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Set for Accelerated Growth as SEALSQ and WISeKey Lead the Way in Securing Digital Infrastructure

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market is poised for rapid growth as enterprises and governments urgently seek solutions to protect critical infrastructure from future quantum threats.

PQC companies like SEALSQ and its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform, are at the forefront of this transformation, delivering advanced quantum-resistant solutions to safeguard data and systems today against the quantum challenges of tomorrow.

This comes amid recent comments that quantum computing technology may not become “very useful” for another 15-30 years. While such a timeline suggests that the full potential of quantum computing is still distant, the risk posed by future quantum computers to classical cryptographic systems is imminent. Organizations must act now to adopt PQC solutions to secure their data and systems against potential traditional and quantum-based cyberattacks.

SEALSQ, has been a pioneer in post-quantum cryptography. It has developed quantum-resistant algorithms optimized for microcontrollers and embedded devices, ensuring the security of IoT ecosystems and critical infrastructure. SEALSQ’s Quantum-Resistant Algorithm CRYSTALS-Kyber, has garnered international recognition and is setting new standards for quantum-safe cryptographic implementations.

WISeKey, a global leader in cybersecurity, has integrated post-quantum capabilities into its Root of Trust and comprehensive PKI suite of solutions. These innovations provide end-to-end encryption and data protection, ensuring businesses and governments can transition seamlessly to a quantum-safe era.

“Post-quantum cryptography is no longer a theoretical discussion, it’s an immediate priority,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ. “SEALSQ and WISeKey are committed to leading the charge in delivering quantum-resistant solutions that protect our digital ecosystems today while preparing for the transformative quantum era. Recent comments from industry leaders, underscore the need for proactive measures to secure current infrastructure long before quantum computing reaches its full potential.”

Here is a 6-year timeline (2025–2030) for developing a fully operational quantum computer, alongside the SEALSQ advancements for developing post-quantum chips and post-quantum computing defense capabilities and the generation of a Quantum RootKey by WISeKey.

Furthermore, below is a summary of practical timelines of implementations to be enforced by industry standards and government:

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Standards (Global) : First PQC standards finalized; standards expected by 2024-2025 .

: First PQC standards finalized; standards expected by . CISA (US Critical Infrastructure) : Post-Quantum Cryptography Roadmap recommends early adoption by the late 2020s .

: Post-Quantum Cryptography Roadmap recommends early adoption by the . White House Federal Mandate (US) : Federal systems to transition to quantum-safe cryptography by 2035 .

: Federal systems to transition to quantum-safe cryptography by . European Union Critical Sectors : EU cybersecurity strategy encourages adoption; mandates expected by 2025-2027 .

: EU cybersecurity strategy encourages adoption; mandates expected by . IoT (Matter, Wi-SUN) : Quantum-safe integration encouraged; widespread adoption likely by 2025 .

: Quantum-safe integration encouraged; widespread adoption likely by . Financial Services : SWIFT, PCI-DSS expected to incorporate PQC by 2026-2028 .

: SWIFT, PCI-DSS expected to incorporate PQC by . Healthcare: Mandates for quantum-safe cryptography likely by the late 2020s.





Governments and international organizations are driving the adoption of post-quantum standards. NIST has recently finalized quantum-resistant algorithms as part of its ongoing efforts to secure global cryptographic systems. Companies like SEALSQ and WISeKey are aligning their technologies with these standards, ensuring compliance and enhancing global cybersecurity.

Post-quantum cryptography is expected to experience significant market growth well before quantum computing reaches maturity. Unlike quantum computing companies, which are still developing hardware and software for niche applications, PQC providers are delivering actionable solutions that can be implemented on existing infrastructure. This positions companies like SEALSQ and WISeKey to address the immediate needs of enterprises and governments, paving the way for long-term quantum innovation.

As the digital landscape evolves, SEALSQ and WISeKey remain at the forefront of the PQC revolution, ensuring that critical systems are secure, resilient, and future-proof.

These discussions will take place at the SEALSQ WISeKey PQC AI event at Davos https://www.wisekey.com/davos25/quantumpanel/

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.