Coinstats Partners With SPACE ID as Web3 Domain Name Usage Rises

SINGAPORE, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPACE ID , one of web3’s leading multichain domain name services, is thrilled to announce its partnership with CoinStats , a popular crypto portfolio tracker, as CoinStats’ users are increasingly adopting domain names for simpler portfolio tracking.

This integration with CoinStats, which boasts over 1 million users and more than $100 billion in tracked assets, allows users to seamlessly track and manage their portfolios using just their simple SPACE ID domain names - rather than long, complex wallet addresses - for the first time.

From now on, CoinStats users can track their balances across multiple wallets, with more than 120 blockchains and 1,000+ protocols supported, and seamlessly manage their portfolios using just their SPACE ID name handle - “jane.bnb”, for example - and a simple dashboard. Users can easily access performance data, transaction history, asset allocation, and market trends across their portfolios, as well as track portfolios of other SPACE ID domain holders for simplified copy-trading.

CoinStats has witnessed a rise in domain name usage on its platform over the last few months as several popular wallets, including Phantom and Coinbase, introduced their own usernames. The number of wallets connected to CoinStats via domains soared from 450 in October 2024 to 4,600 in December 2024, marking a 922% increase and coinciding with a five-fold growth in website traffic as the Bitcoin bull market attracted new users. The SPACE ID integration is set to supercharge the growing use of Web3 domains on CoinStats further over the coming months.

Harrison Seletsky, Director of Business Development at SPACE ID, says: “By integrating with CoinStats, we’re expanding the number of use cases for SPACE ID domains as we continue to build a unified name service that seamlessly connects the entire Web3 ecosystem, and beyond. As crypto investors employ more sophisticated strategies across multiple wallets and blockchains, portfolio tracking can be an invaluable tool to gain better visibility of all transactions and trends. I expect more and more people will use portfolio trackers as the market matures and we’re excited that SPACE ID is now part of this journey with sector leader CoinStats.” Narek Gevorgyan, Founder and CEO of CoinStats, adds: “At CoinStats, our mission is to make it simpler for both new and seasoned crypto investors to keep track of their portfolio holdings. We’re excited about our integration with SPACE ID because the team shares our vision of making crypto and DeFi more accessible and user-friendly. Together, CoinStats and SPACE ID can help users avoid costly mistakes and keep their finger on the pulse of the market, saving them hours of getting lost in multiple Excel spreadsheets.”

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID is a multichain Web3 domain and identity platform with 2.5M+ domains and 1.3M+ owners across BNB, Arbitrum, Sei, Injective and other major blockchains. It provides a comprehensive identity platform, allowing users to easily discover, register, trade, and manage Web3 domains. SPACE ID also offers a Web3 Name SDK & API, enabling developers to incorporate domain and identity functionalities across many blockchains.

To learn more about SPACE ID, users can visit https://space.id/

About CoinStats

CoinStats is the leading platform for cryptocurrency portfolio management, tracking over $100 billion in assets. It simplifies managing multiple wallets and exchanges, helping users monitor and manage their portfolios more efficiently.

Trusted by over 1 million users worldwide, CoinStats offers powerful tools to track cryptocurrencies, explore AI-driven coin price predictions, set price alerts, and even create personalized Exit Strategies. Everything is accessible through a single, intuitive interface.

The platform supports 120 blockchains, 300 wallets and exchanges, and over 1,000 DeFi protocols. It integrates seamlessly with leading platforms like Binance, MetaMask, Coinbase, Phantom, and more.

For more information: https://coinstats.app/

