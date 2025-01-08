Solum Global Inc. and ARYZE Announce Strategic Partnership Launching Stablecoin and Gold-Backed Digital Currency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solum Global, Inc. (“Solum Global or the Company”) a transparent digital network where cryptocurrencies and real-world assets meet, and ARYZE, a service platform supporting businesses and institutions in issuing fully backed, compliant digital currencies, announced today a strategic partnership launching sgUSD a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin and sgGOLD a gold-backed digital currency pegged to the price of gold.

sgUSD and sgGOLD will be introduced across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Base, adhering to established standards and applicable regulatory guidelines. In addition to deploying sgUSD and sgGOLD, the partnership provides custodial banking relationships to support Solum Global’s growth across markets worldwide. By leveraging ARYZE’s technical expertise and building on its proven experience, this initiative aims to streamline compliance and provide Solum Global with a faster and more accessible pathway into regulated digital finance.

“The issuance of sgUSD and sgGOLD represent a practical next step for those looking to engage with digital assets responsibly,” said Jack Nikogosian, CEO of ARYZE. “These new offerings will emphasize transparency, compliance, and interoperability fundamentals that contribute to a stable and trusted financial environment.”

“Solum Global is very excited to enter this relationship with Jack and the entire ARYZE team. Their knowledge of the technical, regulatory, and business aspects of the crypto space is unmatched, and we embrace the opportunity to work together,” stated Geary Stonesifer, CEO of Solum Global.

About ARYZE

ARYZE, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, focuses on making digital finance practical for everyday use. With clarity, security, and interoperability at its core, ARYZE’s stablecoin platform supports businesses and institutions in issuing fully backed, compliant digital currencies. Existing stablecoins such as eEUR, eGBP, eGOLD, and eUSD exemplify the company’s commitment to transparent, regulated solutions that bridge traditional finance and emerging blockchain ecosystems. For more information, visit https://www.aryze.io.

About Solum Global Inc.

Solum Global, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital assets and gold between individuals, businesses, and governments anywhere in the world. Through cutting-edge Defi and blockchain technology, Solum Global offers a solution that integrates digital currencies and real-world assets (Gold) with immediate settlement between parties across a variety of platforms, networks, and systems. For more information, visit www.solum.global.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Hanover International

ka@hanoverintlinc.com

Media Contact

media@solum.global







