Multiple Cherokee Federal Companies Awarded OASIS+ Contract Vehicle

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded Unrestricted and Small Business contracts to several of its companies through the dynamic OASIS+ vehicle.

OASIS+ — or One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus — is a suite of governmentwide, best-in-class, multi-award contracts designed to support federal agencies’ procurement requirements for services-based solutions. Contracts are available for use by all federal agencies with unlimited ceiling value.

“Through the versatile OASIS+ contracting mechanism, government agencies gain immediate access to our comprehensive and adaptable professional services solutions,” said Clint Bickett, Chief Operations Officer at Cherokee Federal. “Building on a rich history of success under legacy OASIS contracts, our dynamic team of LLCs are well-positioned through this best-in-class vehicle to continue serving the mission of our customers.”

Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting has been named an OASIS+ Unrestricted contract awardee, allowing government customers to leverage its deep experience in logistics and access its rapidly deployable services. Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs – the top awardee in the legacy OASIS 8(a) pool – also is under evaluation.

On the OASIS+ Small Business contract, the following Cherokee Federal companies received Notices to Proceed (NTPs): Cherokee Nation Defense Solutions, Cherokee Nation Government Solutions, Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions, Cherokee Strategic Solutions, and Preting. These companies will provide unmatched services to federal customers across seven of the eight domains: management and advisory; technical and engineering; intelligence; research and development; logistics; facilities; and environmental services.

Additional Cherokee Federal companies also are under evaluation for the OASIS+ 8(a) and OASIS+ HUBZone pools.

For more information about Cherokee Federal, visit cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America’s greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with compassion and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

