$960 Mn Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product, ROA, Disease Type, Vaccine - Global Forecast to 2029 with GSK, Seppic, Croda, SPI Pharma, Phibro Animal Health, Agenus, Dynavax Technologies Dominating

The global vaccine adjuvants market is projected to surpass USD 960 million in 2029 from USD 700 million in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 6.5%

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the vaccine adjuvants market.

Innovations in adjuvants, such as toll-like receptor agonists, emulsions, and saponin-based compounds, increased immunization programs in regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, and rising demand for veterinary vaccines are some of the factors projecting growth of the vaccine adjuvants market.







The emulsion-based adjuvants segment accounted for the highest share in 2023.



On the basis of product, the vaccine adjuvant market is segmented into emulsion-based adjuvants, pathogen components, saponin-based adjuvants, particulate-based adjuvants and other products. Emulsion-based adjuvants accounted for the dominant share due to their effectiveness in enhancing immune responses and diversified applications in various vaccine types such as infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The pathogen components segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR owing to advancements in vaccine technology and increased demand for more targeted, effective vaccines.



Organic adjuvant type dominated the market in 2023



The adjuvant type segment is divided into organic and inorganic adjuvants. Organic adjuvants dominated the market in 2023. The factors attributable to their dominance are their versatility in various vaccine platforms (including mRNA and DNA vaccines) and their ability to enhance the immune response in both human and veterinary vaccines. Inorganic adjuvants are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR owing to various factors such as safety profiles, efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and broad application across both human and veterinary vaccines.



Infectious diseases segment held dominant share



On the basis of disease type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, and other diseases. The infectious diseases segment dominated the market owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rise in immunization programs across the globe, and the rise in research & development funding. The cancer segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR owing to the increased adoption of TLR agonists, oil-in-water emulsions, and cytokines in cancer vaccine development and the shift towards personalized vaccines.



North America: the largest share of the vaccine adjuvants market



North America dominated the vaccine adjuvants market in 2023 and is estimated to continue dominance during the forecast period. The region's dominance is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research and development activities, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer. Furthermore, strong research & development for novel vaccine adjuvants and the presence of key market players in the region are some of the major factors projecting the growth of the market in the region.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for vaccines and expanding government immunization programs, technological advancements & development of novel adjuvants, increasing livestock production and rising incidence of animal diseases, increased investment in research & development, and higher number of vaccines under pipeline), restraints (cost implications of vaccine adjuvant development and side effects and toxicity of adjuvants), opportunities (personalized and combination vaccines, increased investment in R&D plant-based vaccines and growth in companion animals market) and Challenges (concerns regarding animal-sourced vaccine adjuvants) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies in vaccine adjuvants manufacturing, research and development activities, and new product launches in the vaccine adjuvants market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the vaccine adjuvants market

Competitive Assessment: GSK Plc (UK), Sepppic (France), Croda International Plc (UK), SPI Pharma (UK) among others in the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 389 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



