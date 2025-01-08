High-Speed Cameras: Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2024-2031

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Speed Camera Market by Spectrum, Component, Frame Rate, Throughput, Resolution, Interface, Application and Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global High-Speed Camera Market is experiencing robust expansion, valued at US$ 3.91 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2024 to 2031.

The Global High-Speed Camera market is witnessing significant growth due to its increasing demand across various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.



The market is driven by technological advancements, including enhanced resolution, faster processing speeds, and improved sensitivity, making these cameras more accessible and versatile. Key industries are leveraging high-speed imaging to enhance product development, safety testing, and scientific research. Additionally, the growing adoption of high-speed cameras in entertainment, sports, and media sectors for slow-motion effects adds to the market's expansion.





Market Segmentation Overview



The Global High-Speed Camera market is categorized based on Spectrum, Component, Frame Rate, Throughput, Resolution, Interface and Application.

The RGB segment is projected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2031, with the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2031, driven by advancements in accuracy and low-light performance. These technologies are widely used in autonomous robots and automated guided vehicles globally. The infrared segment also grows significantly, benefiting from its use in long-range imaging.



Infrared cameras, housed in cryogenically cooled, vacuum-sealed cases, are vital for high-sensitivity imaging. In semiconductor applications, cooling prevents the cameras from being blinded by their own radiation. Rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and increased investments in autonomous vehicles are further expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The lens segment is driven by increasing demand for operational flow analysis and inspection. In 2023, it held a share of more than 30% market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of high-speed cameras for tracking worker productivity and enhancing inspection processes is on the rise. The demand for high-resolution lenses is further fueled by their growing use in major events like sporting competitions and films. Additionally, photogrammetry software is gaining traction in various industries, and high customer satisfaction with high-speed camera offerings is contributing to the expansion of the lens market.



High-speed cameras are an improved form of regular digital cameras with high resolution and the ability to record extremely rapid events. Very small objects that the human eye cannot see can be examined by these cameras. A high-speed camera's penetration can be increased by using a wide range of frame rates as opposed to a digital normal camera. The entertainment, military, aerospace, paper and printing, automotive, media, healthcare, and scientific research sectors are just a few of the industries that use high-speed cameras. In 2023, the 10,001-30,000 FPS frame rate dominated the global market, while the 1,001-10,000 FPS segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period of 2024-2031.



This is due to the high usage of the same in the market. A camera's frame rate determines how quickly an image or spectrum can be continuously recorded and saved. The number of pixels and pixel readout rate are the main determinants of frame rates, but there are additional factors that can affect frame rates, such as the use of sub arrays, binning, and the vertical shift clock speeds.



In 2023, the market for high-speed cameras was dominated by devices with throughputs greater than 2,000 to 5,000 MPPS. The >2,000 - 5,000 MPPS throughput segment is accounting for the highest market share in 2023, and is registering fastest CAGR of during the forecast period of 2024-2031. Most of the high-speed imaging requirements are conveniently met by cameras with throughputs of between 2,000 and 5,000 MPPS.



These high-speed cameras are used in a variety of applications, including combustion imaging, fluid dynamics, materials research, microscopy, detonics, and automotive safety testing. In addition, high-speed cameras have a variety of advantages, such as high-speed real-time recording, real-time display settings, direct write data recording, image stability, and an effective software tool interface. Over the anticipated timeframe, all of these factors are expected to influence the development of the high-speed camera industry.



During the forecast period of 2024-2031, it is anticipated that the global market for high-speed cameras with 2-5 MP will expand at a significant CAGR. The global market for 2-5 MP high speed cameras is primarily driven by the rising demand for lightweight, compact high-speed cameras. The market is also growing as a result of the expanding use of high-speed cameras in end-user industries like media and entertainment, automotive, and transportation, among others.



Higher resolutions are necessary when the high-speed camera's field of view is wide or when a low spatial resolution is anticipated because there are many minute features in the high-speed event that need to be analyzed. The maximum frame rate decreases as camera resolution increases, which is a general truth. A 5 MP camera has five times as many pixels to process as a 1 MP camera. Thanks to improvements in image sensors and processing power, it will soon be possible to use a 5 MP camera to achieve the same frame rate as a 1 MP camera.



In 2023, the USB interface segment held a major market share due to its flexibility, though it is limited in terms of frame transfer rates compared to CameraLink. High-speed USB provides up to 60 Mbps, which allows for moderate frame transfer rates. During the forecast period, the GigE interface segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. GigE Vision cameras offer fast frame rates at lower costs, leveraging high-resolution CMOS sensors. GigE systems are simple to integrate with PCs, reducing the need for additional hardware like frame grabbers, making them a cost-effective solution for high-speed camera applications.



The industrial and robotics segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2031. High-speed cameras are crucial for testing, calibrating, and debugging robotic mechanisms, functioning like an oscilloscope for mechanical engineers. These cameras record fast-moving details that conventional cameras miss, capturing over 1,000 frames per second. In science applications, they enable detailed imaging, even when zoomed in. High-speed cameras are widely used in robotics, auto-crash testing, web inspection, 3-D biomechanics, and more, making them indispensable in various industrial and research environments.



Regional Overview



Based on Region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and the rise of manufacturing hubs, especially in China and India. Increased global investments in the region's manufacturing sector have led to a growing need for more effective production line monitoring. High-speed cameras are being increasingly used for machinery diagnostics, repair, analysis, and preventive maintenance across various sectors, such as healthcare, automotive, food and beverage, and consumer electronics.



The adoption of robotics and computer vision in industrial and automotive sectors in India, China, and Japan is further fueling regional growth. Meanwhile, in 2023, North America led the global market with a 30% share. The region's growth is supported by high industry standards and the presence of key market players who are investing in high-speed cameras with advanced frame rates, resolution, and processing capabilities, maintaining healthy growth in the high-speed camera industry.



Competitive Landscape



The Global High-Speed Camera market is characterized by a vigorous competitive landscape, with prominent entities like players Teledyne DALSA, Hikvision, HIKMICRO Sensing Technology Co., Ltd, Dahua Technology, and Keyence Corporation at the forefront, collectively accounting for more than 45% of the overall market share. This competitive milieu is fueled by their intensive efforts in research and development as well as strategic partnerships and collaborations, underscoring their commitment to solidifying market presence and diversifying their offerings. The primary competitive factors include pricing, product caliber, and technological innovation.



As the Global High-Speed Camera industry continues to expand, the competitive fervor among these key players is anticipated to intensify. The impetus for ongoing innovation and alignment with evolving customer preferences and stringent regulations is high. The industry's fluidity anticipates an uptick in novel innovations and strategic growth tactics from these leading corporations, which in turn propels the sector's comprehensive growth and transformation.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global High Speed Camera Market



Chapter 4. Global High Speed Camera Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distribution

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Commercially available high-speed cameras for automation and measurement

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunity

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2031

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (000' Units), 2018 - 2031

4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2022

4.8.2.1. By Application

4.8.2.2. By Resolution

4.8.2.3. By Interface

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global High-Speed Camera Market Analysis, By Spectrum

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2031 (US$ Mn & 000' Units)

5.2.1. Visible RGB

5.2.2. Infrared

5.2.3. X-ray



Chapter 6. Global High-Speed Camera Market Analysis, By Component

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2031 (US$ Mn & 000' Units)

6.2.1. Image Sensors

6.2.2. Processors

6.2.3. Lens

6.2.4. Battery

6.2.5. Memory Systems



Chapter 7. Global High-Speed Camera Market Analysis, By Frame Rate

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2031 (US$ Mn & 000' Units)

7.2.1. 250 - 1, 000 FPS

7.2.2. 1, 001-10, 000 FPS

7.2.3. 10, 001-30, 000 FPS

7.2.4. 30, 001-50, 000 FPS

7.2.5. Above 50, 000 FPS



Chapter 8. Global High-Speed Camera Market Analysis, By Throughput

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2031 (US$ Mn & 000' Units)

8.2.1. 0-2,000 MPPS

8.2.2. >2,000 - 5,000 MPPS

8.2.3. >5,000 - 10,000 MPPS

8.2.4. >10,000 MPPS



Chapter 9. Global High-Speed Camera Market Analysis, By Resolution

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2031 (US$ Mn & 000' Units)

9.2.1. VGA - 2 MP

9.2.2. 2-5 MP

9.2.3. > 5 MP



Chapter 10. Global High-Speed Camera Market Analysis, By Interface

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2031 (US$ Mn & 000' Units)

10.2.1. CameraLink

10.2.2. GigE

10.2.3. USB

10.2.4. Coax Press

10.2.5. Others



Chapter 11. Global High-Speed Camera Market Analysis, By Industry/Application

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2031 (Us$ Mn & 000' Units)

11.2.1. Automotive & Transportation

11.2.1.1. Crash Test Imaging

11.2.2. Entertainment & Media

11.2.3. Consumer Electronics

11.2.4. Research & Design

11.2.4.1. Digital Image Correlation (DIC)

11.2.4.2. Image Cytometry

11.2.4.3. Microfluidics

11.2.4.4. Particle Image Velocimetry

11.2.5. Industrial & Robotics

11.2.5.1. Surface and Bump Inspection

11.2.5.2. Solar Panel Inspection

11.2.5.3. Flying Splice Packaging

11.2.5.4. Machine Troubleshooting

11.2.5.5. Line Spray Analysis

11.2.5.6. 3D Solder Paste Inspection

11.2.6. Aerospace & Defense

11.2.6.1. Motion Tracking & Analysis

11.2.6.2. Ballistics and Wind Tunnel Examinations

11.2.7. Food & Beverages Industry

11.2.7.1. Vegetable Sorting

11.2.7.2. Baked Products Inspection

11.2.7.3. Bottle Inspection

11.2.8. Healthcare Industry

11.2.8.1. Spectroscopy

11.2.8.2. Live Cell Functions

11.2.8.3. Supersonic Development

11.2.9. Others



Chapter 12. Global High-Speed Camera Market Analysis, By Region

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2031 (US$ Mn & 000' Units)

12.2.1. North America

12.2.1.1. The U.S.

12.2.1.2. Canada

12.2.1.3. Mexico

12.2.2. Europe

12.2.2.1. Western Europe

12.2.2.1.1. The UK

12.2.2.1.2. Germany

12.2.2.1.3. France

12.2.2.1.4. Italy

12.2.2.1.5. Spain

12.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

12.2.2.2. Eastern Europe

12.2.2.2.1. Poland

12.2.2.2.2. Russia

12.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

12.2.3. Asia Pacific

12.2.3.1. China

12.2.3.2. India

12.2.3.3. Japan

12.2.3.4. South Korea

12.2.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

12.2.3.6. ASEAN

12.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

12.2.4. Rest of the World

12.2.4.1. Middle East & Africa

12.2.4.1.1. UAE

12.2.4.1.2. Saudi Arabia

12.2.4.1.3. South Africa

12.2.4.1.4. Rest of MEA

12.2.4.2. South America

12.2.4.2.1. Argentina

12.2.4.2.2. Brazil

12.2.4.2.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 14. Europe High-Speed Camera Market Analysis



Chapter 15. Asia Pacific High-Speed Camera Market Analysis



Chapter 16. Rest of the World High-Speed Camera Market Analysis



Chapter 17. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, Business Strategy Outlook, Production Capacity, Supplying Application and Product Specification)

17.1. SVS-Vistek

17.2. Basler AG

17.3. Teledyne FLIR LLC

17.4. ACT Cameras

17.5. FRAMOS GmbH

17.6. Hikvision

17.7. HIKMICRO Sensing Technology Co. Ltd.

17.8. Dahua Technology

17.9. Omron Sentech

17.10. Toshiba Terry

17.11. JAI

17.12. CIS

17.13. COGNEX

17.14. Keyence Corporation

17.15. Photron

17.16. AOS Technologies AG

17.17. Shimadzu Corporation

17.18. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfaezn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment