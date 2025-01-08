AdhereTech Announces Appointment of Dean McAlister to Board of Directors

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdhereTech, Inc., the market-leading provider of real-time medication adherence solutions proven to help patients remain compliant with clinical study protocols and adherent with prescribed dosing regimens, improving patient and study outcomes and pharma company revenue, today announces that long-time life sciences industry executive, Dean McAlister, has joined the Board of Directors, effective January 6, 2025.

“We are excited to have Dean join the AdhereTech Board of Directors,” commented Neale Trangucci, Chair of the Board. “His many years of experience in both pharma companies and solutions and service providers for the pharma industry, and his exceptional industry network will be invaluable to AdhereTech as the Company continues to expand its growing client base of leading pharma clients. I look forward to working closely with Dean and to utilizing his expertise to support the management team as it drives the Company forward.”

“I believe Dean joining our Board is another key appointment for AdhereTech as we seek to address one of the great unmet needs in healthcare, medication non-adherence,” commented Innes Meldrum, CEO. “Dean’s extensive experience and success working across the pharma industry will be invaluable as we partner with pharma clients to positively contribute to their business success via improved study outcomes and patient health.”

Mr. McAlister has over 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, including significant senior management operational experience within large pharma and within services and solutions providers for the pharma industry. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of Inizio Biotech. His previous positions include EVP Global Biotech Enterprise Solutions for Ashfield Huntsworth, and President of STEM North America and Executive Business Director, Astra Zeneca.

Dean McAlister added: “I welcomed the opportunity to join the Board of AdhereTech as I see that the Company’s Aidia real-time, patient-friendly technology can effectively address major issues within the development and commercialization of new medicines – non-compliance with clinical study protocols and non-adherence to prescribed dosing schedules. This problem is costly to a patient’s health, the pharma industry and to the healthcare system overall. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the management team to help ensure AdhereTech’s solutions get to those who need them.”

About AdhereTech, Inc.

AdhereTech is a Summit, New Jersey-based digital health company and the leading provider and pioneer of real-time medication adherence solutions proven to help patients remain compliant with clinical study protocols and adherent with their prescribed medication schedules, improving patient outcomes and pharma company revenue. AdhereTech partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, specialty pharmacies and healthcare teams with the mission of using technology informed by insights into human behavior to improve patient medication-taking behaviors, leading to improved health outcomes. The Company provides solutions to measure and manage medication adherence in real time across a variety of settings, including academic, clinical trials, and commercially prescribed treatments. It develops and produces medication adherence solutions utilizing smart devices with integrated cellular technology and proprietary medication-taking behavioral algorithms that, seamlessly, connect patients in real time to confirm when patients take their medication and provide two-way communications to ensure dosing regimens are followed, escalating interventions to keep patients on track and benefitting from their medication. Its Aidia SystemTM is a proven, integrated technology-based adherence solution that empowers patients and healthcare teams to achieve optimal medication success. For more information, please visit us at www.adheretech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

AdhereTech, Inc.

Innes Meldrum

Chief Executive Officer

i.meldrum@adheretech.com