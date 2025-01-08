IoT Breakthrough Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Innovators in 9th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced the winners of the organization's 9th annual awards program, showcasing companies that drive breakthrough innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.
In this past year, the IoT industry witnessed remarkable growth and evolution, with an increasing number of connected devices transforming nearly all aspects of daily life and industrial operations. The smart home sector experienced a surge in innovation, marked by the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into home automation systems and solutions – leading to more intelligent and personalized experiences for consumers.
Enterprise and Industrial IoT also saw substantial advancements this past year, as businesses embraced next-gen connectivity to enhance efficiency and productivity. Predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring gained prominence, reducing downtime and optimizing resource utilization in manufacturing plants and supply chain operations. Additionally, innovations in edge computing are enhancing data processing capabilities, enabling faster and more responsive IoT applications.
The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the leaders and visionaries from around the world driving these innovations, featuring a comprehensive range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, IoT Security, Connected Vehicles, and many more.
"The 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards program highlights the breakthrough ingenuity and forward-thinking trailblazers that are driving the Internet-of-Things industry into a new phase of innovation. Our 2025 winners showcase remarkable dedication in shaping the future of Connected Homes, Industrial IoT and beyond,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, IoT Breakthrough. “This new year holds the promise of a more interconnected and intelligent world and we anticipate our IoT Breakthrough Award winners driving this innovation. We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate our entire 2025 IoT Breakthrough Award winners circle.”
The 2025 IoT Breakthrough Award winners include:
Connected Home
Connected Home Company of the Year: Vivint
Connected Home Speaker Company of the Year: Sonos
Leak Detection Solution of the Year: Resideo, First Alert L Series Water Leak Damage Defense System
Home Security Product of the Year: Rently, Rently Smart Bolt
Home Security Innovation of the Year: ADT, ADT Trusted Neighbor
Smart Appliance Company of the Year: GE Appliances
Consumer IoT
Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year: Chamberlain Group
IoT Wearables Device the Year: PetPace
IoT Innovation Award - Consumer Product of the Year: D-Link Corporation, AQUILA PRO AI MS30 IoT Gateway Kit
Enterprise IoT
IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: Softdel
IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: Tenna
IoT Edge Product of the Year: Lynxspring, JENEsys Edge
Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year: Revenera, Revenera IoT Monetization Platform
IoT Security
IoT Security Platform of the Year: Phosphorus Cybersecurity
IoT Security Product of the Year: RTI, RTI Connext® 7.3
IoT Security Company of the Year: OTORIO
IoT Analytics
IoT Analytics Solution of the Year: Giesecke+Devrient
IoT Analytics Platform of the Year: Schneider Electric, EcoStruxure Building-IoT Sensor Solution
IoT Analytics Innovation Award: Seeq
IoT Components
IoT Semiconductor Solution of the Year: Ambiq
IoT Sensor Innovation of the Year: Atomation, Atomation 4-20
IoT Sensor Product of the Year: Digital Matter
Industrial IoT
Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Cisco
Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: HCLTech, HCLTech Track and Trace for Manufacturing and Warehouse
Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year: Pulsa
Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Emerson, DeltaV™ Workflow Management
Industrial Smart Lighting Solution of the Year: Wize Alliance
RTLS Solution of the Year: Inpixon
Digital Twin Solution of the Year: BaseN
Smart City
Overall Smart City Solution of the Year: Vodafone, Connected Spaces Vision
Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year: Ericsson Enterprise
M2M
M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year: Eseye
M2M Platform of the Year: Datablaze
M2M Innovative Solution of the Year: Semtech
IoT Partner & Ecosystem
IoT Partner Ecosystem of the Year: TCS
IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year: March Networks
IoT Connected Retail Innovation of the Year: Energous
Connected Vehicles
Fleet Management Innovation of the Year: IntelliShift
Connected Car Platform of the Year: Freeeway AG
Connected Car Product of the Year: KORE
Health & Wellness
IoT Health & Wellness Product of the Year: Feno
IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year: Aloe Care Health
IoT Health & Wellness Innovation of the Year: Cognosos
IoT Industry Leadership
IoT Company CEO of the Year: Saleel Awsare, Lantronix
Internet of Environment Solution of the Year: LI-COR Environmental
IoT Startup of the Year: RIoT Secure
Overall IoT Company of the Year: Wireless Logic
