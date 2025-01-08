Tract Capital introduces Fleet Data Centers, a new mega-scale data center development platform focused on customized 500MW+ campuses

Denver, CO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tract Capital, a leading alternative asset manager focused on creating businesses that enable rapid scaling of digital infrastructure, introduces Fleet Data Centers to programmatically meet the next phase of hyperscale data center growth. Fleet Data Centers enters the market with a specific focus on mega-scale campuses with a prioritized target of single-user campuses. The Fleet Data Center team consists of industry veterans who have already made a lasting imprint on the evolution of global digital infrastructure and believe they are uniquely capable of upleveling data center development scale and operations in the face of rising demand.

“We are focused on meeting the capacity and scale needs of tomorrow. Predictable and flexible data center delivery on large-scale contiguous campuses is the logical solution for customers trying to navigate divergent demand forecasts,” explained Tract Capital CEO and Executive Chairman of Fleet, Grant van Rooyen. “The scope of our opportunity is expanding daily as customers search for new models to replace legacy building blocks and to meet the pace of demand for new infrastructure. Chris and I first worked together 26 years ago. I have immense admiration and respect for his body of work, his leadership anchored by a bias for action, and his character. It is a privilege to welcome him to our business family and to entrust the Fleet business into his capable hands.”

Fleet Data Centers intends to build some of the largest data center campuses in the world, combining gigawatt-level capacity with a campus-based commercial model that gives customers the ability to confidently secure capacity to meet their high-side demand forecasts. Fleet Data Centers’ campuses and operations will be designed in collaboration with customers to deliver seamless augmentation to their existing data center fleets and access ongoing design innovation to intercept new technologies.

Chris Vonderhaar joins Fleet Data Centers as President, most recently coming from Google Cloud where he served as Vice President of Demand and Supply Management. Prior to his time at Google Cloud, Vonderhaar served in a decade plus tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was responsible for the design, planning, construction and operations of the AWS global data center platform, including energy and sustainability. Vonderhaar is joined by industry veterans from hyperscalers, wholesale data center providers, network infrastructure providers and equipment vendors, who have collectively deployed dozens of gigawatts of data center capacity across hundreds of data centers globally.

“Our team has direct insight into the challenges hyperscalers face as they scale. Designing, building and operating these platforms is getting harder while demand is accelerating,” stated Vonderhaar. “Hyperscalers need infrastructure that is going to deliver predictability and flexibility decades into the future. Our collaborative, long-term model backed by our engineering, system and operational excellence positions Fleet Data Centers to be an integrated extension of our customers’ data center platforms. Grant and the Tract Capital team have been successfully starting new and innovative businesses for decades and have a proven and respected record of success. I am thrilled to be their partner.”

###

About Tract Capital Management

Tract Capital Management (Tract Capital) is a leading alternative asset manager focused on building companies that enable rapid scaling of digital infrastructure, led by CEO & Managing Partner, Grant van Rooyen. van Rooyen has founded and led digital infrastructure companies for over 25 years with an admired track record of success. The Company brings together curated operational capabilities from industry veterans and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure and real estate to accelerate responsible technology infrastructure. Tract Capital has introduced two digital infrastructure strategies. The first is a horizontal powered land strategy focused on creating master planned data center campuses called Tract. The second is the mega-campus vertical development strategy called Fleet Data Centers.