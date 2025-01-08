GE Appliances Named “Smart Appliance Company of the Year” in 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that it has selected GE Appliances , a Haier company, as winner of the “Smart Appliance Company of the Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

GE Appliances is integrating Generative AI and other advanced technology into their breakthrough connected home solutions and appliances. Over-the-air software updates ensure that these investments create continuous value for their customers.

The GE Appliances portfolio includes several new breakthrough features. CookCam™ AI, an AI powered in-oven camera that identifies what is being cooked and recommends the optimal Precision Cooking Mode to ensure consistently excellent results, will roll out to select wall ovens soon. Last year, the company pushed the Pet Hair Remover feature as an over-the-air update for GE Profile UltraFast Combo owners, a feature that uses a high-speed airflow system to separate hair before the wash cycle, offering superior results while using 65% less water and 50% less energy than other solutions.1

Additionally, GE Appliances collaborated with Instacart via the integration of the Instacart Developer Platform into its SmartHQ™ Ecosystem to allow consumers to order ingredients for shoppable recipes directly from the LCD touchscreen of GE Appliances wall ovens, ranges, and the SmartHQ™ mobile app. With Google’s Gemini AI models, GE Appliances’ meal planning app, Flavorly™ AI, processes images of ingredients to create tailored recipes and digitizes handwritten ones to enhance culinary creativity and reduce food waste.

The recently-launched EcoBalance System integrates Smart Appliances, HVAC and energy storage to optimize energy usage and reduce carbon emissions. Partnering with Savant and Tantalus Systems, consumers can manage energy consumption, schedule appliance cycles during off-peak hours, and harness renewable energy sources like solar power. The EcoBalance System helps homeowners achieve net-zero energy goals while saving on utility bills.

“At GE Appliances, we are committed to revolutionizing the way people interact with the appliances in their homes,” said Shawn Stover, executive director of SmartHome Solutions at GE Appliances. “Our innovative solutions empower homeowners to live more efficiently, securely, and sustainably. With cutting-edge technology and a focus on driving owner value, we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries to create seamless, connected experiences for our owners.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“GE Appliances are valuable assets rather than depreciating products. In a landscape brimming with smart devices, consumers are looking for sustainable solutions that don’t lose their value over time or become obsolete with accelerating technology,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “GE Appliances is at the forefront of transforming the IoT industry, where technology transcends convenience to deliver meaningful, long-term impact. Through their partnerships and integrating Generative AI, enhancing product intelligence, and offering Net-Zero solutions, GE Appliances is our choice for ‘Smart Appliance Company of the Year!’”

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 1 Comparing the default Normal cycles with Pet Hair Removal active on the GE Profile PFQ97H against the Pet Pro system on the Maytag MVW6500MBK + MED6500MBK.