TMYTEK Delivers Millimeter-Wave Radar Modules to Automotive Clients and Launches Second-Generation CPD and Intelligent Door Systems with HCMF at CES 2025

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMYTEK (TMY Technology Inc.) and HCMF Group proudly unveil their second-generation CPD (Child Presence Detection) and Vital Signs Monitoring System at the CES 2025 (Booth #7230). At the end of 2024, TMYTEK successfully delivered its first samples of millimeter-wave radar modules to automotive manufacturers, showcasing its industry-leading production and delivery capabilities. TMYTEK and HCMF sincerely invite the global automotive industry to explore the vast potential of millimeter-wave radar technology in automotive applications.

In 2024, TMYTEK completed the initial delivery of millimeter-wave radar module samples and plans to deliver additional samples for specific projects in 2025, with mass production expected in 2026. The product, named ORS (Obstacle Radar Sensor), is designed for obstacle detection and safety enhancements in vehicle doors. Each door is equipped with three ORS units, which provide real-time data to the DCM (Door Control Module) for intelligent door control. Depending on the vehicle configuration, each car will utilize 5–6 ORS units, highlighting the significant potential and commercial value of millimeter-wave technology in the automotive market.

TMYTEK’s second-generation radar module integrates CPD and vital signs detection into a single, compact unit, ensuring comprehensive in-cabin monitoring and enhanced safety. This upgraded system features an advanced algorithm capable of accurately distinguishing between children and adults while monitoring vital signs such as heartbeat and respiration in real time. The sleek design also supports seamless integration into sunroofs or LCD systems, delivering a sophisticated, user-friendly experience for next-generation smart vehicles.

TMYTEK’s Co-founder and Vice President, Ethan Lin, stated that the latest advancements highlight the growing significance of millimeter-wave radar technology in automotive applications. He reaffirmed TMYTEK’s commitment to deepening its expertise in this domain and expanding its applications across autonomous driving, traffic monitoring, and smart safety systems, providing innovative solutions to meet evolving market demands.

Jeffrey Hsi, CTO of HCMF group, highlighted the innovative collaboration, noting that TMYTEK’s millimeter-wave radar technology provides groundbreaking solutions for automotive intelligence and safety. He emphasized that this second-generation radar module not only enhances vehicle safety but also reduces complexity and improves efficiency. As a global leader in automotive components and systems, HCMF remains committed to partnering with innovative companies like TMYTEK to deliver cutting-edge solutions and create greater value for its clients.

The intelligent door system showcased at CES 2025 further underscores the capabilities of TMYTEK’s millimeter-wave radar technology. By precisely detecting external obstacles during door operation, this system minimizes collision and pinch risks. Integrated with HCMF’s unique anti-pinch design, it provides a safer and more convenient experience for users. This groundbreaking solution demonstrates the partners’ shared vision of advancing automotive safety and intelligent systems. TMYTEK warmly invites CES 2025 attendees to visit Booth #7230 and experience firsthand the technological prowess of its second-generation CPD and intelligent door systems.

