Kuehn Law Encourages SSTK, RHE, CTV, and POAI Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Shutterstock has entered into a definitive agreement with Getty Images Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Shutterstock shareholders can decide to receive one of the following: 1) $28.84870 per share in cash for each share of stock they own; 2) 13.67237 shares of Getty common stock for each share of Shutterstock; 3) A mixed consideration of 9.17 shares of Getty common stock plus $9.50 in cash for each share of Shutterstock common stock they own.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Sunlink Health Systems, Inc. Sunlink will merge into Regional, receiving 1,410,000 Series D Preferred Shares with a $10 liquidation preference.

Innovid Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with Mediaocean. Innovid shareholders will receive $3.15 per share of Innovid Corp. common stock they own.

Predictive Oncology, Inc. entered a merger agreement with Renovaro Inc. Renovaro plans to acquire 100% of Predictive’s common shares by issuing Preferred Stock as consideration.

