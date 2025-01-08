Kolter Capital NWH LLC Acquires Additional Units in Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolter Capital NWH LLC (Kolter Capital), an affiliate of the Kolter Group LLC (Kolter Group) announced today that it has acquired an additional 100,000 units (Units) of Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of CAD$4.6169 per Unit, for an aggregate purchase price of CAD$461,690 (the Acquisition).

Immediately prior to completion of the Acquisition, Kolter Capital beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 24,663,400 Units, representing approximately 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Units. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Kolter Capital now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 24,763,400 Units, representing approximately 10.03% of the outstanding Units, based on the 246,832,144 Units stated to be issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2024, by the REIT in its management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, dated November 14, 2024.

Robert Julien is the manager of and exercises control or direction over Kolter Capital. He is also the CEO of and exercises control or direction over the Kolter Group. Other than the Units beneficially owned by Kolter Capital, neither Mr. Julien nor any other Kolter Group entity beneficially owns any Units.

Mr. Julien also serves as a trustee on the REIT’s board of trustees. In such capacity, he participates in the REIT’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, pursuant to which he receives a portion of his trustee compensation in the form of Deferred Units, as may be fixed by the board from time to time.

Kolter Capital has acquired the Units for business and long-term investment purposes. As part of its ongoing review of its investment in the REIT, Kolter Capital may explore certain actions to enhance the value of its investment from time to time. Kolter Capital and its affiliates may, from time to time, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Units of the REIT through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as Kolter Capital may deem advisable.

The REIT’s head office is located at 180 Dundas Street West, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario, M5G 1Z8.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. An early warning report will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which will be available on the REIT’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or upon request to Kolter Capital.

About Kolter Capital and the Kolter Group:

Kolter Capital is a holding company formed under the laws of the state of Florida, United States, to hold various investments. Its principal business is investing indirectly in real estate and in real estate securities.

Kolter Capital is an affiliate of the Kolter Group, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value in excess of $24 Billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, the company is among the most experienced real estate investors in the Southeast, having executed investments across major asset classes and all stages of the development cycle. Its portfolio of complementary businesses drives an entrepreneurial culture and allows it to adapt to change and choose investments on a selective basis.

For further information or to obtain a copy of an early warning report, please contact:

Kolter Capital NWH LLC

105 NE 1st Street

Delray Beach, FL

33444

Attention: Graham Garner

Telephone: (403)-614-2473

Email: graham@garneradvisory.ca