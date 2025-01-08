Competent Cells Industry to Reach $5.54 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Advances in Synthetic Biology and Genetic Research

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competent Cells Market by Type, Application, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global competent cells market is estimated to be USD 2.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.54 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to factors such as the growing demand for recombinant protein production and molecular cloning, improvements in synthetic biology and genetic engineering, increased government funding and support for life sciences research, technological advancements in competent cell preparation, and a growing emphasis on genomics and personalized medicine.







The rapid advancement of synthetic biology has significantly increased the demand for competent cells, which are essential for assembling genetic circuits, gene editing, and synthetic genome projects.? These cells play a crucial role in transforming and expressing synthetic DNA constructs. For example, a study published in Nature in February 2024 highlighted the use of competent E. coli cells in constructing a sub-library for the development of a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) targeting type 1 diabetes. This application underscores the vital contributions of competent cells to the progress of genetic research and therapeutic development.



By type, the chemically competent cells segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global competent cells market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of these cells in molecular cloning, plasmid transformation, and routine laboratory applications due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of preparation. For instance, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced the Vericheck ddPCR Replication Competent Lentivirus Kit and the Vericheck ddPCR Replication Competent AAV Kit for the creation of cell and gene therapies in February 2024. Additionally, the electrocompetent cells segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the higher transformation efficiency they offer, especially for large plasmids and difficult-to-transform DNA, making them ideal for advanced genetic engineering and synthetic biology applications.



By application, the cloning segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global competent cells market in 2024 owing to the extensive demand for competent cells in gene cloning, subcloning, and library construction, driven by the increasing focus on genetic research and development. For instance, researchers at Cornell University created the synthetic bacteria Vibrio natriegens in February 2024. Research on synthetic biology can use this bacterium, which can be produced in a matter of hours and is capable of plasmiding DNA. Additionally, the protein expression segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing importance in biopharmaceutical production, particularly for the development of recombinant proteins, antibodies, and therapeutic enzymes.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global competent cells market in 2024 owing to the significant investments in drug discovery, biologics development, and gene therapy, where competent cells are crucial for genetic manipulation and protein production. For instance, CCM Biosciences (CCM Bio) established the 5Prime Sciences Business Unit in December 2023, which is dedicated to the creation and usage of patented DNA biotechnology technology, such as molecular cloning. Additionally, the academic and research institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on basic and applied research, as well as the rise in government and private funding for life sciences research projects involving genetic engineering and molecular biology.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, significant investments in genetic research, and the presence of key market players that drive innovation in competent cell technologies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of the biotechnology sector, increasing government funding for life sciences research, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and the rising number of research initiatives in countries like China, India, and South Korea. For instance, a study in August 2023 in Science journal claims that researchers created naturally competent Acinetobacter baylyi to identify donor DNA from the genomes of tumors, organoids, and colorectal cancer (CRC) cells.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Application, and End User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Merck KGaA New England Biolabs (NEB) Agilent Technologies Takara Bio Inc. Promega Corporation Zymo Research Corporation Lonza Group Qiagen N.V. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Lucigen Corporation Sambrook & Russell (Molecular Cloning Products) Jena Bioscience GenScript Biotech Corporation Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Competent Cells Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Chemically Competent Cells

Electrocompetent Cells

Ultracompetent Cells

Competent Cells Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Cloning

Protein Expression

Mutagenesis

Others

Competent Cells Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzcqct

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment