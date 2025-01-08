Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Trends and Growth Forecast to 2035 - 3M, Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, and Henry Schein Dominate the Competition

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Crowns and Bridges Market by Type, Material, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global dental crowns and bridges market is estimated to be USD 3.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.23% from 2025-2035. The market will grow due to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of dental problems like tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and dental trauma, growing awareness of oral health; technological advancements in the materials used; and rising demand in emerging markets.







Computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology has revolutionized the dental industry, enabling precise and efficient production of dental restorations. For instance, Directa's introduced Ceramir CAD/CAM Blocks in March 2024 further enhanced this trend. These blocks offer versatility for a wide range of prosthetic applications, including crowns and bridges, streamlining the workflow and improving the overall quality of dental treatments.



By type, the customized crowns and bridges segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dental crowns and bridges market in 2024 owing to the rising demand for personalized dental solutions and advancements in CAD/CAM technologies that enable precise and aesthetically pleasing restorations. For instance, Formlabs Dental obtained FDA 510(k) Medical Device Clearance for its Premium Teeth Resin in August 2024. With this approval, dentists in the United States were permitted to use 3D printing technology to create a variety of temporary dental restorations, such as veneers, inlays, onlays, single-unit crowns, and bridges up to seven units in length. After identical EU certifications for these applications, this adaptable material solution simplifies the production process and broadens the range of applications for users in the United States. Additionally, the prefabricated crowns and bridges segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the cost-effectiveness, shorter treatment time, and increasing adoption in emerging markets with limited access to customized solutions.



By material, the ceramics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dental crowns and bridges market in 2024 owing to the superior aesthetics, biocompatibility, and growing preference for metal-free restorations among patients and practitioners. For instance, Directa introduced Ceramic CAD/CAM BLOCKS, a new product line, in March 2024. These blocks can be utilized for crowns, bridges, and other prosthetic applications. Additionally, the zirconium implants segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its exceptional durability, resistance to wear, and natural appearance, which align with patient demand for long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing dental solutions.



By end-user, the solo practices segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dental crowns and bridges market in 2024 owing to the dominance of independent dentists performing routine crown and bridge procedures supported by high patient trust and accessibility. For instance, Corpus Partners expanded its footprint in Atlantic Canada in July 2023 by purchasing Hallmark Dental Laboratory through its Canadian Dental Laboratories Limited Partnership. Additionally, the DSO/group practices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the consolidation trends in the dental industry, improved operational efficiencies, and better access to advanced dental technologies in organized practice settings.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of dental disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant patient awareness, and the widespread adoption of innovative dental technologies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, rising dental tourism, and a growing awareness of oral health and aesthetics in emerging economies. For instance, Stratasys reported in February 2023 that it had received FDA approval for the first time for TrueDent resin, which is used to 3D print temporary crowns and bridges in a variety of colors. It makes it possible to produce multicolored, highly aesthetically pleasing monolithic dental goods in batches on a single blended part.



