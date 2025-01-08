Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics Market Forecast (2025-2035) by Disease, Drug Class, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market by Disease, by Drug Class, by Distribution Channel, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global central nervous system therapeutics market is estimated to be USD 144.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 431.0 Million by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow as a result of factors such as the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, improvements in drug development and approvals, increased investments in R&D, growing telemedicine and digital therapeutics adoption, and growing use of personalized medicine.







Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly concentrating on the development of novel therapeutics for the central nervous system (CNS), including disease-modifying drugs, biologics, and gene therapies. For instance, in March 2024, Ultomiris received FDA approval as the first long-acting C5 complement inhibitor specifically for treating adults with anti-AQP4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), showcasing its effectiveness in significantly reducing relapses. ?This trend reflects a robust commitment within the industry to advance innovative treatment modalities for CNS disorders.



By disease, the mental health therapeutics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global central nervous system therapeutics market in 2024 owing to the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia, along with growing awareness and acceptance of mental health treatments. For instance, in May 2024, AC Immune and Takeda signed an exclusivity contract for the Alzheimer's immunotherapy ACI-24.060, which included an upfront payment of USD 100 million and possible milestones of USD 2.1 Million. Additionally, the neurodegenerative diseases segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, advancements in disease-modifying therapies, and a growing aging population that is more susceptible to these disorders.



By drug class, the CNS stimulants segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global central nervous system therapeutics market in 2024 owing to the growing demand for ADHD treatments and the increasing use of stimulants for managing attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in both children and adults. For instance, in October 2024, AbbVie and Aliada Therapeutics announced a final deal whereby AbbVie will buy Aliada, a biotechnology company developing treatments for difficult central nervous system (CNS) diseases using a novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing technology. This delivery technique is being used by Aliada's flagship experimental asset, ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta (3pE-A?) antibody that is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, the anticonvulsants segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its widespread application in treating epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and neuropathic pain, along with the development of new-generation anticonvulsants with fewer side effects and improved efficacy.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global central nervous system therapeutics market in 2024 owing to the increasing number of hospital admissions for severe neurological and psychiatric conditions, coupled with the availability of specialized CNS treatments in hospital settings. For instance, as part of 2024 HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a medical and technology-driven company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx") (Nasdaq: NRXP) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase its first Interventional Psychiatry Clinics in Florida. These clinics are considered excellent achievers and will be the company's Florida expansion base. Additionally, the retail pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding reach of retail pharmacy chains, rising over-the-counter availability of CNS medications, and the growing preference for outpatient treatment, particularly in emerging markets.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of neurological and mental health disorders, significant investments in R&D, and the presence of key market players driving the adoption of innovative CNS therapies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing healthcare spending, growing awareness of neurological and psychiatric disorders, expanding access to advanced treatments, and a large, aging population that is more susceptible to neurodegenerative conditions. For instance, Biogen reallocated its resources in January 2024, putting LEQEMBI ahead of ADUHELM, concentrating on developing novel Alzheimer's medicines, and stopping the development of ADUHELM because of safety and efficacy issues.



