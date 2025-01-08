DemandScience Bolsters Executive Team with Industry Veterans Derek Schoettle as Chairman and CEO, Ned Leutz as President

DANVERS, MA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DANVERS, MA, January 8, 2025 -- DemandScience, the global B2B revenue marketing company that enables marketers to accelerate every point along the buying journey, today announced the appointment of B2B Go-to-Market veterans Derek Schoettle as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Ned Leutz as President. This strategic move strengthens DemandScience's leadership team and positions the company for continued growth and innovation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Derek Schoettle as Chairman and CEO and Ned Leutz as President," said Chris Gaffney, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners and DemandScience board member. "With their extensive experience and proven track record in leading and scaling B2B organizations, I have full confidence that they will capitalize on the immense market opportunity and lead DemandScience to new heights. I'm excited to see what the future holds for the company under their strategic leadership and guidance."

As Chairman and CEO, Derek will lead the overall strategy and direction of DemandScience. Prior to joining DemandScience, Derek was a Growth Partner at Great Hill Partners where he worked with portfolio companies to drive all aspects of their go-to-market initiatives. He also served as CEO of ZoomInfo after Great Hill invested in the company and oversaw its successful sale to DiscoverOrg in 2019. Other executive roles include being GM of the IBM Watson & Cloud Data Division, CEO of Cloudant, Chairman of Dealfront, and a board member at Totango, a leading customer success platform provider.

"I’d like to thank Peter Canonne for his leadership and contributions to DemandScience and I’m thrilled to join the company and lead the charge into the next chapter of the company’s growth," said Derek Schoettle, Chairman and CEO. "We are entering a new era of B2B GTM, where data-driven, omni-channel campaigns are essential for success. Our always-on managed service, powered by Terminus’ data and AI platform, delivers dynamic syndicated content and integrated advertising solutions that empower our customers to achieve unprecedented results. Our customer-centric approach will solidify our position as the industry leader and drive significant value for our customers, partners and shareholders.”

As President, Ned will oversee every aspect of the customer journey – marketing, sales, customer experience, professional services, and lead fulfillment – areas of expertise he also focused on while serving as Go-To-Market Lead at Great Hill Partners for the past three years, helping portfolio companies maximize their market opportunity and drive revenue. Previously Ned was VP of Emerging Products and VP of Sales-Retention and Growth for ZoomInfo. He joined ZoomInfo in 2009 when it had $10M in ARR and departed in 2022 after it achieved over $1B in ARR.

“I am thrilled to join DemandScience as President, building upon its position as the leading B2B revenue marketing company," stated Ned Leutz. "My journey at ZoomInfo, where we scaled rapidly to address the critical need for accurate and insightful B2B data, deeply resonates with the challenges facing today's B2B go-to-market teams. They grapple with the urgent need to drive cost-effective, scalable demand into their sales funnels. The new DemandScience, powered by the Terminus platform, will empower our customers with hyper-personalized campaigns, AI-driven account selection, and predictive analytics to optimize ROI and achieve their revenue targets."

Both appointments come on the heels of November’s news that Terminus, a leading account-centric platform for revenue growth, merged into DemandScience. The combination of DemandScience and Terminus creates a global leader in B2B revenue marketing, delivering a next-generation Account-Based Experience (ABX) platform with omnichannel solutions. This will empower GTM teams to:

Accelerate lead generation and pipeline velocity by targeting the right accounts with precision using AI-powered account selection and predictive analytics.

Identify, qualify, and nurture high-value leads with precision through hyper-personalized campaigns and seamless lead-to-sales handoffs.

Seamlessly coordinate with sales to close deals faster by providing a unified view of customer interactions and enabling efficient lead management.

Gain unified insights and optimize performance across all channels with centralized data analysis and reporting.

Operate with confidence, knowing data protocols support compliance with global data protection regulations.

“We have a strong partnership with DemandScience, whose commitment to helping B2B teams drive revenue and deliver measurable ROI is exactly what modern marketing teams rely on to meet today’s demands,” said Lorena Fortuna, Principal Marketing Manager at Adobe. “This merger between two industry leaders is an exciting step forward, empowering marketers and sellers to engage the full buyer journey and capture both revenue and market share.”

About DemandScience

DemandScience is the global B2B revenue marketing company that enables marketers to accelerate every point along the buying journey. Its next generation account-based experience (“ABX”) platform and omnichannel solutions enable marketers to swiftly identify the right accounts and target in-market buyers with precision. By combining groundbreaking technologies, machine learning and data science innovation, the company ensures timely delivery of accurate data, intelligence, and insights, adding value to the end-to-end journey from initial engagement to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience provides 1,500 global customers with superior marketing solutions, B2B data, and leads. With a team of 500+ employees across operations in seven countries, DemandScience is one of only 107 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 for 11 consecutive years. Connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

