BendPak Improves Two-Post Parking Lift

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s easier than ever to double parking capacity with the new BendPak PL-6000DCX two-post lift. Building on the success of the PL-6000DC parking lift, the new design features a wider platform that improves access to vehicles parked on the bottom level.

The commercial-grade PL-6000DCX can be installed in a typical 8-foot parking space indoors or outside. Each lift can accommodate two vehicles, including cars, SUVs and light trucks. Designed to be ganged together via shared columns to fit more lifts in less space, it delivers unmatched versatility and convenience for automobile dealers, automotive shops, commercial parking operators, and car collectors.

“We listened to customers and made our existing space-saving lift more versatile by engineering a wider platform that lets operators open vehicle doors wider to make it easier get in and out,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations. “The PL-6000DCX makes the most of the space available for both long- and short-term parking at home or in a commercial facility.”

The PL-6000DCX has an overhead power unit and single direct-drive hydraulic cylinder instead of complex screw mechanisms. This provides enhanced reliability, smoother operation, and lower maintenance costs.

The lift operates via gravity-driven lowering, which means less electric motor consumption for significantly reducing operating costs. The PL-6000DCX comes with a detailed manual, complete with floorplan and foundation drawings, for straightforward installation.

Powerful load-holding devices automatically engage and lock the lift structure as it raises, preventing sudden free fall. The platform can be stopped at different heights to accommodate various vehicles and ceiling heights. Once raised to the desired height, the lift can be lowered onto the locks to minimize wear on suspension components, ensuring longevity and safety. The unit shuts off automatically whenever the operator releases its electric key switch.

Rated capacity is 6,000 pounds per lift.

For more information about the PL-6000DCX dual-column parking lift or the full line of BendPak commercial-grade parking lifts, visit bendpak.com/car-lifts/parking-lifts/.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, Dannmar® and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment. Visit bendpak.com or call (805) 933-9970.

