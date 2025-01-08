Malaysia LED Bulb Market Outlook to 2030 with Signify, LED Vance, Opple Lighting, Primelux Energy, and MegaMan Dominating

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia LED Bulb Market Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Malaysia LED Bulb Market achieved a market size of USD 37 million in 2023, driven by a growing focus on energy efficiency and the rising adoption of LED lighting across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The demand for LED bulbs is propelled by their long lifespan, reduced energy consumption, and declining prices.



Prominent players in the Malaysia LED Bulb Market include Signify, Megaman, FSL to name a few. These companies dominate the market due to their strong distribution networks, wide product ranges, and continuous innovation in LED technology.



In 2023, Signify Malaysia, in collaboration with Mutiara JayaTeknik Engineering, showcased its innovative solar and LED lighting products at the International Energy Week held in Kuching, Sarawak. This event emphasized sustainable energy solutions, aligning with Signify's commitment to harnessing solar energy for eco-friendly lighting.



Kuala Lumpur and Penang are the dominant cities in the Malaysia LED bulb market. These cities lead due to their high urbanization rates, greater awareness of energy efficiency, and the presence of major commercial and industrial hubs. The widespread adoption of smart city initiatives in these regions, which heavily relies on LED lighting, further bolsters their market dominance.



Malaysia LED Bulb Market Segmentation:



By Control Type: Malaysia LED Bulb Market is segmented into Manual Control & Smart Control. In 2023, Manual Control emerged as the dominant force driven by their affordability and ease of use. Their widespread adoption was further supported by the lack of dependency on advanced technologies, making them accessible to a broader consumer base.



By Distribution Channel: Malaysia LED Bulb Market is segmented into Online Channels & Offline Channels. In 2023, Offline Channels dominated the Malaysia LED Bulb Market, benefiting from strong consumer preference for in-store purchases where they could physically assess the products. The widespread availability of LED bulbs in retail stores across urban and rural areas further solidified their position as the preferred purchasing option.



By Region: Malaysia LED Bulb Market is segmented into Central Region, North Region, Borneo Region, Southern Region & Eastern Region. In 2023, Central region emerged as the dominant segment due to advanced infrastructure, high population density, and economic hubs. Government initiatives such as mandating LED installations and converting streetlights also have a significant impact.



Malaysia LED Bulb Market Competitive Landscape:

LEDVANCE: In 2024, LEDVANCE introduced a new line of Multi Select luminaires that offer exceptional flexibility and convenience for professional lighting applications. These luminaires stand out for their ability to deliver multiple light colors and luminous flux levels in a single unit, providing wholesalers and installers with versatile solutions to meet various lighting needs.



Opple Lighting: In 2023, OPPLE Lighting unveiled its latest innovation, the LED Floodlight E4, designed to be the ideal choice for outdoor lighting applications. This new product boasts even more outstanding features compared to previous models, making it a top pick for illuminating outdoor spaces.



Growth Drivers



Rising Affordability: The cost of LED bulbs has been steadily decreasing, making them more affordable and accessible to a broader range of consumers. The price of an LED lamp dropped from approximately $30 in 2012 to around $10 for a 60W equivalent in 2023 driven by advancements in LED technology and increased competition in the market.



Companies Expansion: Leading international players are expanding in Malaysia through strategic partnerships to enhance distribution and compete with Chinese products. For example, in 2023, Red Sky Lighting partnered with TTOP Industrial & Engineering Sdn. Bhd. to enter Malaysia's LED bulb market. This move underscores a growing trend among global companies to leverage local alliances for market penetration and competitive advantage.



Reduction on Import Dependence: Malaysia's "National Investment Aspirations, 2021" plan incentivized local manufacturing to reduce import dependency. As a result, several companies, including OSRAM, have established LED manufacturing facilities in Malaysia to enhance domestic production. This strategic move not only boosts local industry growth but also aligns with the country's broader economic goals of self-sufficiency and technological advancement.



Challenges



Competition from Chinese Players: The Malaysian LED bulb market faces stiff competition from Chinese players who capitalize on price sensitivity, undercutting local competitors with significantly lower prices. Retail prices for LED bulbs in Malaysia range between USD 1.5 to USD 3.5, largely influenced by cheaper imports. This presents a major challenge for local manufacturers to remain competitive, requiring strategic solutions to counteract the pricing advantage held by Chinese imports.



Proper Disposal of LED Lighting Products: In Malaysia, a significant environmental challenge is the improper disposal of LED lighting products, with only 13% of household LED bulbs being recycled. This highlights a critical gap in managing potentially hazardous materials, as improper disposal can lead to environmental harm. The lack of effective recycling programs poses a serious issue, necessitating the implementation of LED-specific recycling initiatives to mitigate the environmental impact.



Government Initiatives



SIRIM Certification: The Malaysian government enforces SIRIM certification in 2021 to ensure LED bulbs adhere to stringent safety and quality standards. The SIRIM certification process involves submitting the LED bulb for testing at accredited labs to verify it meets relevant Malaysian and international standards like IEC 62560 for LED safety.



LED Street Lights: Government replaced street lights nationwide with LED in stages starting from September 2019. Currently, 80% of street lamps in Malaysia are not LED-based. Penang became the first state in Malaysia to have 100% LED street lighting by 2020. A total of 33,198 street lamps in Penang and 57,655 in Seberang Prai will be converted to LEDs, which can save energy and reduce electricity bill costs by up to 60%



Malaysia LED Bulb Future Market Outlook:



Malaysia LED Bulb Market is expected to reach USD 58.5 Mn by 2030, riven by increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



Future Market Trends:



Integration of Smart LED Lighting Solutions: The future of the Malaysia LED bulb market will see a significant shift towards smart LED lighting solutions, driven by the growing adoption of smart home technologies. Consumers will increasingly demand IoT-enabled LED bulbs that offer advanced features such as remote control, automation, and energy usage tracking. This trend will be particularly strong in urban areas, where smart home systems are becoming more common.



Expansion of Solar-Powered LED Lighting: Solar-powered LED lighting is expected to gain traction, especially in rural and remote areas of Malaysia. As part of the governments efforts to improve energy access and sustainability, solar-powered LED bulbs will become more prevalent, providing an eco-friendly and cost-effective lighting solution for off-grid regions. This trend will also be supported by advancements in solar technology, making solar-powered LED bulbs more efficient and affordable.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview of Malaysia Lighting Market

2.1 Malaysia LED Lighting Market Evolution

2.2 Malaysia Lighting Market and Growth Drivers



3. Overview of Malaysia LED Light Bulbs Market

3.1 Business Cycle and Genesis of Malaysia LED Bulb Market

3.2 Malaysia LED Bulb Market Ecosystem

3.3 Supply Side: Value Chain Analysis



4. Trade Scenario of Malaysia LED Bulb Market

4.1 Import Scenario, 2019-2023

4.2 Export Scenario, 2019-2023



5. Malaysia LED Bulb Market Size and Segmentations

5.1 Market Sizing Analysis of Malaysia LED Bulb Market, 2019-2023

5.2 Segmentation by Control Type, 2023

5.3 Segmentation by Wattage Type, 2023

5.4 Segmentation by Distribution Channel, 2023

5.5 Segmentation by Region 2023



6. Industry Analysis of Malaysia LED Bulb Market

6.1 Regulatory Standards/ Government Policies Affecting The Market

6.2 Emerging Trends and Recent Significant Developments in Malaysia (LED Bulbs)

6.3 Barriers in LED Bulb Segment (Malaysia)

6.4 SWOT Analysis



7. Competition Analysis of Malaysia LED Bulb Market

7.1 Competition Overview

7.2 Market Share of Competitors, 2024

7.3 Competition Matrix

7.4 Cross Comparison for Major Players



8. Future Outlook of LED Bulb Market Size and Segmentations

8.1 Future Market Sizing Analysis of Malaysia LED Bulb Market, 2024-2030

8.2 Future Segmentation by Control Type, 2030

8.3 Future Segmentation by Wattage Type, 2030

8.4 Future Segmentation by Distribution Channel, 2030

8.5 Future Segmentation by Region, 2030



9. Analyst Recommendations

9.1 Leading Product Category/ SKU and Market Opportunity

9.2 Entry Strategy

9.3 India LED Adoption Roadmap

9.4 Short-, Medium- and Long-Term Strategy



10. Research Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Signify Malaysia

LED Vance

Opple Lighting

Primelux Energy

FSL Electrical

Panasonic Malaysia

MegaMan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rm3w0

