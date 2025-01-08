Curevo Vaccine to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curevo Vaccine (Curevo), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to reducing the burden of infectious disease by developing safe and highly-effective vaccines, today announced it has been selected to present in the Private Company Track at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Curevo’s CEO, George Simeon, will discuss updated data from Curevo’s 876-patient head-to-head trial of amezosvatein, a non-mRNA adjuvanted subunit vaccine for shingles, versus Shingrix®.

The presentation will occur on Wednesday, January 15th at 5:00pm Pacific Standard USA Time in the Golden Gate room (32nd floor).

About Curevo Vaccine

Curevo is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company based near Seattle dedicated to reducing the burden of infectious disease by developing vaccines with improved tolerability and accessibility. Curevo’s lead product is amezosvatein, a non-mRNA adjuvanted sub-unit vaccine to prevent shingles, a serious medical condition involving a painful, blistering skin rash where 10-18% of people also develop serious, long-lasting nerve pain. The current $4+ billion shingles vaccine market is characterized by accessibility issues and vaccine hesitancy/dose avoidance related to vaccine tolerability. Curevo is also developing a non-live, non-mRNA adjuvanted subunit chickenpox vaccine intended to reduce or eliminate barriers to immunizing immunocompromised children. For more information visit https://curevovaccine.com/.

Shingrix® is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline, PLC.