[Latest] Global Core HR Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 23,922 Million by 2033 at a 7.46% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Core HR Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Software (Benefits and Claims Management, Payroll and Compensation Management, Personnel Management, Learning Management, Pension Management, Compliance Management, Succession Planning, Others), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Others), By End User Industries (Government, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Core HR Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 10,880 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11,560 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 23,922 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.46% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Core HR Software Market: Overview

Core HR software provides human resource administrators with a centralized system of record with which they can maintain, track, and update employee records. Furthermore, core HR software offers various benefits such as customized and tailored onboarding experiences, customized learning and development paths, personalized benefits recommendations, and individualized career planning tools.

Various factors such growing culture of remote work, increasing workflow management related concerns, rapidly expanding IT and telecom industry are some of the factors propelling the market growth of the core HR software market during the forecast period.

However, factors such as stringent rules and regulations, high implementation cost of core HR software, implementation concerns with outdated legacy systems, and less adaption in many underdeveloped countries are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Growing demand for AI and Machine learning core HR software solutions due to increasing awareness about their benefits is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. AI integrated core HR software is used for talent acquisition, where they can screen resumes, analyse job descriptions, and match candidates more effectively.

Machine learning integrated core HR software helps in identifying trends in employee performance and engagement through their algorithms. They also help in making data-driven decisions and personalize the employee experience. Thus, above mentioned factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global Core HR Software market is segmented by software, by deployment, by end user industries and by region. By Deployment, cloud based deployment model dominated the global market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing implementation of Cloud-based Core HR solutions to manage complex and dynamic work places.

Furthermore, cloud based core HR software offers real-time data access, enhanced collaboration, and seamless integration with other business systems, such benefits are increasing it’s adopting across various industries.

By Region, the global Core HR market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these regions, the North America region held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

Various factors such as the presence of leading key players, rapidly expanding IT and telecom industry, growing emphasis on employee welfare, supportive government policies, and rapidly expanding retail and consumer industry in this region are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for Core HR in China, India, Japan, ASEAN and South Korea.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Core HR market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Core HR industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.





Core HR Software Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, the global Core HR Software market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these regions, North America held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding end use industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Various factors, such as supportive government policies, stringent government regulations related to labour forces, availability of large multinational corporations, and the flourishing IT and Telecom industry are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region. U.S. is the major market in this region owing to the presence of major key players and growing emphasis and focus on employee welfare.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors such as rapid economic development, availability of well flourishing IT industry, rapidly expanding retail & consumer goods, and availability of a large and diverse workforce are driving the demand for core HR software to streamline human resources functions.

Furthermore, rapidly expanding SMEs and Start-up culture in emerging economies, and growing supportive initiatives are expected to propel the demand for core HR software during the forecast period. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN and Other South East Asian countries are driving the market growth of this region.

Browse the full "Core HR Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Software (Benefits and Claims Management, Payroll and Compensation Management, Personnel Management, Learning Management, Pension Management, Compliance Management, Succession Planning, Others), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Others), By End User Industries (Government, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

List of the prominent players in the Core HR Software Market:





List of the prominent players in the Core HR Software Market:

ADP

Accenture

Cezanne HR Limited

IBM Corporation

NetSuite Inc.

Zellis Group

Ceridian

Cornerstone OnDemand

HIBOB

IBM

Oracle

Paycom

Paylocity

Personio

SAP

Sprout

UK

Visma

Workday

Zoho

GreytHr

Talent Soft

Others

The Core HR Software Market is segmented as follows:

By Software

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Others

By End User Industries

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

