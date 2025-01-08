AI Edge Computing Market Research 2024-2028 Featuring Analysis of 20 Industry Players

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Edge Computing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI edge computing market is forecasted to grow by USD 69.72 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period. The report on the AI edge computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by proliferation of edge AI devices, growing use of edge AI technology in transportation and traffic management, and eliminates privacy issue of transmitting and storing data in cloud.



The AI edge computing market is segmented as below:

By Type

Hardware

Software and Services

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing use of AI edge computing to get real-time analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the AI edge computing market growth during the next few years. Also, widespread adoption of cloud and growth of latency-specific applications and use of remote monitoring and video analytics in retail sector to understand consumers purchasing behavior will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the AI edge computing market covers the following areas:

AI Edge Computing Market sizing

AI Edge Computing Market forecast

AI Edge Computing Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading AI edge computing market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adapdix

Alef Edge Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Azion Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClearBlade Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Nutanix Inc.

Rigado Inc.

SAGUNA Network Ltd.

SixSq SA

Synaptics Inc.

Tact.AI Technologies

Transcend Information Inc.

Vapor IO Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibof96

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.