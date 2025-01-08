Bio-polyamide Industry Trends and Shares Forecast, 2030: A Projected $772.4 Million Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-polyamide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bio-polyamide market size is expected to reach USD 772.39 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.50% from 2025 to 2030. Favorable government regulations regarding the use of bio-polyamides in automotive, textile, and consumer goods industries are expected to drive the global bio-polyamide market over the forecast period.







Although bio-based polymers account for less than 1% of the total global polymer market, there is significant consumer demand, which, along with increased regulations such as global warming measures and plastic bag bans, is generating market opportunity for the bio-polyamide market.



The development of commercial routes to new, bio-based feedstock, has, in turn, accelerated the development of bio-polyamide products. The development of bio-based polymers is accelerating in response to mounting consumer pressure and legislation, but costs of these different processes and the resulting product properties vary, impeding the growth of the sector.



Bio-polyamides are expected to be potential alternatives to synthetic nylon fibers owing to their biodegradable, nontoxic, and environmentally friendly characteristics. Increasing consumer awareness and environmental regulations regarding the use of synthetic polyamides have helped bio-polyamide penetration in the fiber market. Growing electrical & electronics industry is expected to increase the market opportunity for bio-polyamide over the forecast period.



Additionally, the large-scale commercialization of bio-polyamides is expected to create huge demand for the bio-polyamide market in future owing to their ability to be used in a variety of applications. Bio-polyamide is expected to replace traditional polyamides used for film & coating applications. Superior properties and characteristics of bio-polyamides are expected to augment demand over the period.



Bio-polyamide Market Report Highlights

Europe dominated the overall bio-polyamide market, while North America is expected to expand at CAGR of 20.66% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The spur of increased demand from automotive and electronics industry has propelled the regional demand for bio-polyamide

PA-66 dominated the product segment of the bio-polyamide market in 2024. Increasing applications in the electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace and marine segment is expected to foster market demand

Automotive dominated the end-use segment in bio-polyamide market accounting for over 34.45% in terms of revenue. Bio-polyamide is used widely in the automotive sector owing to its high strength, wear resistance, and thermal expansion

In April 2023, Microwave Chemical Co., Ltd. and Asahi Kasei Corporation initiated a collaborative demonstration project for chemical recycling of polyamide 66 using microwave-based technology

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $258.07 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $772.39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Market Outlook

2.3. Segmental Outlook

2.4. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Bio-Polyamide Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Impact of COVID-19 on Bio-Polyamide Market

3.8. Eastern European Geopolitical Implication Overview



Chapter 4. Bio-Polyamide Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.2.1. PA-6

4.2.2. PA-66

4.2.3. Specialty Polyamides



Chapter 5. Bio-Polyamide Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2.1. Fiber

5.2.2. Engineering Plastics

Chapter 6. Bio-Polyamide Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. End-Use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2.1. Textile

6.2.2. Automotive

6.2.3. Film & Coating

6.2.4. Consumer Goods

6.2.5. Industrial

6.2.6. Electrical & Electronics

6.2.7. Others

Chapter 7. Bio-Polyamide Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central & South America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.5.1. Evonik Industries AG

8.5.2. Huntsman International LLC

8.5.3. LANXESS

8.5.4. BASF SE

8.5.5. UBE Corporation

8.5.6. INVISTA

8.5.7. DOMO Chemicals GmbH

8.5.8. Arkema

8.5.9. Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.5.10. Honeywell International Inc.

8.5.11. DSM

8.5.12. TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

8.5.13. Radici Partecipazioni SpA

8.5.14. DuPont

8.5.15. Solvay

8.5.16. ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD

8.5.17. Quadrant Group Limited

8.5.18. LEALEA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

8.5.19. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

8.6. Company Market Positioning

8.7. Company Market Share Analysis

8.8. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.9. Strategy Mapping

8.9.1. Expansion

8.9.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.9.3. Collaborations

8.9.4. New Product Launches

8.9.5. Research & Development

