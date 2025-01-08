Digital Matter Wins “IoT Sensor Product of the Year” Award in 9th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Digital Matter , a global leader in low-power GPS and IoT hardware development, has been selected as winner of the “IoT Sensor Product of the Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Digital Matter’s innovative asset tracking solutions that support breakthrough visibility and logistics tracking worldwide. The Oyster3 Global and Remora3 Global devices are optimized for seamless operation across borders, leveraging 4G Cat 1bis with 2G fallback to address connectivity challenges and enable comprehensive tracking and condition monitoring for traveling assets. Both devices empower businesses to gain actionable insights across their assets in transit, whether it's monitoring equipment rotation, detecting impact, or tracking usage hours for maintenance planning.

The Oyster3 Global is a versatile battery-powered GPS tracker that offers advanced condition monitoring features, such as impact detection, rotation counting, run-hour monitoring, and tip detection. These features, crucial for supply chain visibility, provide real-time insights into asset status, usage, and environmental conditions. The ultra-rugged and waterproof design, combined with a long battery life of up to 10+ years, ensures reliable performance across diverse environments, including remote agriculture and industrial settings.

The Remora3 Global, with built-in Bluetooth®, includes the same condition monitoring features as the Oyster3 Global yet also provides a gateway to nearby Bluetooth tags, sensors, and beacons. The device enables flexible tagged asset management and sensor monitoring for applications like temperature and humidity tracking, second-by-second movement tracking, and tamper detection.

“Digital Matter’s global devices provide robust, flexible, and future-proof tracking and condition monitoring solutions that support assets across the globe. Companies need the ability to deploy confidently at scale worldwide. However, connectivity challenges due to geographic limitations complicate supply chain and logistics visibility across different networks and borders,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Both the Oyster3 Global and Remora3 Global offer advanced features for condition monitoring and Bluetooth gateway functionality that empower businesses to track and optimize their global assets efficiently and effectively with seamless connectivity, long battery life, and reliability.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“Our global portfolio has been purpose-built to support operations where supply chain efficiency and real-time data are essential. Whether tracking containers, non-powered assets, or cargo moving through varying network zones, we’re delivering solutions to provide reliable tracking, monitoring, and data transmission across different networks and regions,” said Ken Everett, CEO of Digital Matter. “We’re thankful to IoT Breakthrough for the ‘IoT Sensor Product of the Year’ award and will continue to provide our partners with truly global connectivity. Our mission is to help businesses connect, protect, and derive more value from their assets and drive continuous innovation to enable them to do so.”

With successful connections in over 80 countries, Digital Matter’s global devices are built to deliver unparalleled visibility in regions where LTE-M/NB-IoT coverage is inconsistent, or 2G remains prevalent. The 4G Cat 1bis standard ensures continuous connectivity across established networks, with 2G fallback providing uninterrupted tracking and data transmission. This enables devices to adapt as 2G networks continue to be improved and replaced.

