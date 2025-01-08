2024 Research Report: Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market Projected to Surge from $0.803 Billion in 2024 to $3.13 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Risk Grouping Solution Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for clinical risk grouping solutions is experiencing a significant upsurge, with projections estimating a growth from USD 0.803 billion in 2024 to USD 3.13 billion by 2035, revealing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.16% during the forecast period of 2025-2035.

This notable expansion is attributed to the increased focus on value-based care, the imperative need for comprehensive population health management, the surge of chronic diseases, as well as the enhanced application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in healthcare.

In an era where efficient patient care and population health management are prioritized, innovative integrated solutions are increasingly being introduced into the market. Recent collaborations, such as the one between Loftware and Signant Health, demonstrate an example of how clinical risk grouping is being enhanced to deliver improved outcomes for population health.

The software segment is witnessing a considerable gain in revenue within the clinical risk grouping solution market, driven by healthcare IT advancements, superior data analytics abilities, and the essential requirement for effective patient risk stratification. Strategic collaborations, exemplified by the Affidea and Reset Health alliance, are leading to the implementation of cutting-edge digital care models that address chronic conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Focus on Population Health Management

Population health management applications are gaining momentum, as healthcare providers shift towards value-based care models aimed at boosting the health outcomes of sizeable patient demographics. Innovators like Cognition Corporation® are responding to market demands by releasing solutions designed to simplify complex medical device development processes, aiding the management of an increasingly challenging healthcare environment.

End-User Expansion: Hospital & Clinics

Hospitals and clinics represent the primary revenue contributors to the clinical risk grouping solutions arena due to the widespread employment of risk assessment instruments for patient safety and care optimization. Technologies like Sapiens DataSuite are revolutionizing the handling of extensive data migrations and processes within the insurance industry, hinting at broader applications in healthcare and risk management.

Regional Outlook: North America and Asia Pacific

Geographically, North America continues to dominate the clinical risk grouping solution market, while the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Factors bolstering the Asia Pacific market include increased healthcare investments, a heightened prevalence of chronic illness, and a surge in digital health initiatives supported by governmental efforts. The global clinical risk grouping solution market is poised for transformative growth over the next decade. With the ongoing adoption of innovative technologies, strategic partnerships, and a heightened emphasis on value-based care, the industry looks to significantly enhance healthcare outcomes and risk management globally.



