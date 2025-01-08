2024 Research Report: Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market Projected to Reach $2.24 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 11.84%

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Celiac Disease Treatment Market by Treatment, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global celiac disease treatment market is anticipated to undergo significant growth, with estimated market value rising from USD 0.654 billion in 2024 to USD 2.24 billion by 2035, reflecting a steady CAGR of 11.84%. This growth is attributed to increased awareness and early diagnosis of celiac disease, advancements in treatment options, the surge in the gluten-free food market, and robust support from government initiatives.



The market is experiencing considerable growth due to innovation in treatment approaches, exemplified by the recent FDA approval of Xolair (omalizumab) for reducing allergic reactions in individuals with IgE-mediated food allergies. This breakthrough offers significant promise for enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life. The vitamins and minerals segment has generated substantial revenue, while the gluten-free diets segment is poised for rapid growth, driven by increased disease prevalence and heightened awareness.



Oral treatments continue to lead in revenue within the market due to their user-friendliness and the pervasive need for managing nutrient deficiencies in celiac disease. Conversely, the parenteral segment is set to grow swiftly, recognized for its prompt and targeted therapeutic action, especially in patients with severe or complex cases.



Hospitals remain at the forefront as the principal distribution channel, given their role in providing specialized care and managing greater patient volumes. Simultaneously, research centers are gaining traction as the fastest-growing segment, crucial for ongoing clinical trials and propelling the advancement of treatment modalities.



North America is projected to dominate the market share over the forecast period, supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key pharmaceutical entities. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth, tapping into increasing diagnosis rates and the progressive adoption of gluten-free dietary preferences. The global celiac disease treatment market is poised for considerable expansion, backed by advancements in medical therapies, enhanced diagnostic and treatment methodologies, and a growing emphasis on meeting the unique dietary needs of individuals with celiac disease.



The projected ascension of the global celiac disease treatment market is a reflection of concerted efforts across healthcare and pharmaceutical domains to meet the demand for effective management of celiac disease. As awareness and diagnostic capabilities continue to improve, coupled with innovative therapeutic developments, the market is set to provide enhanced solutions and support to individuals affected by this condition.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





