Black Tie CBD: Redefining Excellence in Hemp and CBD with Award-Winning Innovation

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of hemp and CBD, Black Tie CBD has set a new standard for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Founded in 2018, the brand quickly became a household name, redefining what it means to deliver premium products. From their origins as experienced growers to their award-winning products, Black Tie CBD has remained committed to excellence and transparency.





Here is a closer look at the company’s remarkable journey, its founder's vision, and its exceptional lineup of THCA Flowers, edibles, tinctures, and more. Whether you’re a curious newcomer or a seasoned enthusiast, Black Tie CBD offers something unique for everyone.

The Black Tie CBD Journey

Black Tie CBD was born out of a passion for hemp and cannabis cultivation. The journey began in 2014, when a group of skilled growers started experimenting with crossbreeding hemp and cannabis plants. Their goal was ambitious: to create legal hemp strains that delivered the potency and effects customers desired.

Fast forward to 2018, the passing of the Farm Bill provided the perfect opportunity for these pioneers to launch Black Tie CBD. The company expanded rapidly, cultivating nearly 200 acres of hemp across five properties. This dedication to self-cultivation ensures a level of quality and control that few brands can match.

Despite being a relatively new player in the market, Black Tie CBD gained industry recognition almost immediately. Their Lemon Cream Diesel flower secured the “Best Hemp Flower” award at the Oregon Grower’s Cup, and their dry-ice kief from the Bleu Cheese strain won “Best CBD Product” in the same competition. These accolades reflect Black Tie CBD’s unwavering commitment to innovation and quality.

The Vision Behind Black Tie CBD

At its core, Black Tie CBD is guided by a simple yet powerful vision: to offer premium hemp and CBD products that enhance lives without compromising affordability. The founders believe in the transformative potential of hemp and aim to make it accessible to everyone.

Through meticulous cultivation, innovative product design, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, Black Tie CBD has become a trusted name in the cannabis industry.

Award-Winning Products by Black Tie CBD

1. THCA Flowers: Purity and Potency Redefined

Black Tie CBD’s THCA Flowers have set a new benchmark for premium cannabis products. Grown indoors with precision, these flowers are celebrated for their potency, flavor, and aesthetic appeal.

Top THCA Flower Strains

Sunset Sherbert: Known for its tropical fruity aroma and balanced effects, this strain is a visual masterpiece with its deep green and purple hues.

Known for its tropical fruity aroma and balanced effects, this strain is a visual masterpiece with its deep green and purple hues. Strawberry Strudel: A sativa-dominant hybrid offering uplifting effects and a dessert-like flavor profile reminiscent of sweet strawberries and cream.

A sativa-dominant hybrid offering uplifting effects and a dessert-like flavor profile reminiscent of sweet strawberries and cream. Sour Diesel: A classic strain with energizing effects and a bold diesel aroma, perfect for creativity and motivation.

A classic strain with energizing effects and a bold diesel aroma, perfect for creativity and motivation. Lemon Cherry Gelato : Bursting with citrusy sweetness and floral undertones, this strain delivers euphoria with a calming touch.

Bursting with citrusy sweetness and floral undertones, this strain delivers euphoria with a calming touch. Purple Punch: The ultimate relaxation strain, offering a grape-like aroma and a soothing body high.



With THCA levels exceeding 25% in most strains, these flowers cater to users seeking premium potency and versatility.

2. THC Edibles: Delicious and Potent

For those who prefer a discreet way to consume THC, Black Tie CBD’s THC gummies are the perfect choice. Each gummy is infused with high-quality Delta-9 THC and premium live rosin, ensuring maximum potency and flavor.

Popular THC Gummies

Euphoria Gummies: Sativa-infused with a blue raspberry flavor for a mood-boosting, energetic experience.

Sativa-infused with a blue raspberry flavor for a mood-boosting, energetic experience. Bliss Gummies: A hybrid blend with strawberry flavor, offering balanced, uplifting effects.

A hybrid blend with strawberry flavor, offering balanced, uplifting effects. Chill Gummies: Indica-dominant pineapple gummies that provide deep relaxation.

Indica-dominant pineapple gummies that provide deep relaxation. Sleep Gummies: Infused with THC and CBN, these gummies promote restful sleep with a soothing combination of terpenes.

Infused with THC and CBN, these gummies promote restful sleep with a soothing combination of terpenes. Balance Gummies: A 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD for stress relief and mood enhancement.



Each gummy contains 25mg of THC and comes with clear dosing guidelines, making them beginner-friendly and effective.

3. Smokables: A Tradition of Excellence

From moon rocks to pre-rolls, Black Tie CBD offers a range of smokable products that cater to both casual and seasoned users. Their smokables are crafted to provide a smooth experience while delivering consistent effects.

Moon Rocks : Coated in kief for maximum potency.

Coated in kief for maximum potency. Pre-Rolls: Convenient and ready-to-use, made from their award-winning strains like Lemon Cream Diesel.

4. Topicals and Tinctures: Wellness Redefined

For targeted relief and easy application, Black Tie CBD’s topicals and tinctures are customer favorites. These products combine CBD’s therapeutic properties with convenience, making them ideal for those looking to integrate hemp into their wellness routines.

CBD Creams: Perfect for soothing aches and pains.

Perfect for soothing aches and pains. CBD Tinctures: Available in various strengths, offering quick absorption and effective results.

5. Vaping Products: Potency Meets Convenience

Black Tie CBD’s cart pens are a modern solution for those seeking a portable, potent way to enjoy CBD. With smooth vapor and high-quality extracts, these pens provide a consistent and enjoyable experience.

Transparency and Customer-Centric Approach

At Black Tie CBD, transparency is more than a buzzword—it’s a core value. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing, with results available for customers to review. This ensures that each item meets the highest standards of quality and potency.

Additionally, Black Tie CBD prioritizes affordability without compromising on quality. Frequent promotions and competitive pricing make their premium offerings accessible to a wider audience.

Why Choose Black Tie CBD?

Self-Grown Hemp: By cultivating their own hemp across 200 acres, Black Tie CBD maintains full control over quality and consistency. Award-Winning Products: Recognized for their excellence at prestigious events like the Oregon Grower’s Cup and High Times DOPE Cup. Diverse Selection: From THCA Flowers to edibles, there’s something for every preference. Customer Satisfaction: The brand is built on a foundation of trust, innovation, and customer-first values.

Success Stories

The success of Black Tie CBD isn’t just in awards; it’s in the stories of satisfied customers who have benefited from their products. From individuals seeking stress relief to athletes using CBD for recovery, the brand has made a tangible impact on lives.

One customer shared, "The Sunset Sherbert THCA Flower is a game-changer. The flavor, the effects—everything about it screams quality. Black Tie CBD has earned my trust!"

Another praised their Sleep Gummies, stating, "I’ve tried countless products for insomnia, but nothing worked like these gummies. Thank you, Black Tie CBD, for bringing back my restful nights."

Looking Ahead

As Black Tie CBD continues to innovate, the future looks bright. With plans to expand their product line and maintain their leadership in the hemp and CBD industry, the brand is poised to reach even greater heights.

Final Thoughts

Black Tie CBD isn’t just a brand—it’s a lifestyle. From their humble beginnings to their rise as an industry leader, their story is one of passion, innovation, and unwavering commitment to quality.

Whether you’re seeking the potent effects of THCA Flowers, the convenience of THC Gummies, or the targeted relief of tinctures and topicals, Black Tie CBD offers products that cater to your every need.

Join the growing community of cannabis enthusiasts who trust Black Tie CBD for their wellness journey. Visit BlackTieCBD.net today and experience the pinnacle of premium hemp and CBD products.

Media Contact:

Company: Black Tie CBD

Website: https://www.blacktiecbd.net/

Contact: Kyle Colpack, Founder and CEO

Email: kyle@blacktiecbd.net

