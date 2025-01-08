Hyperscalers (Solutions, Services) Market Research 2024-2028 Featuring Detailed Analysis of 20 Industry Giants

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscalers Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hyperscalers market is forecasted to grow by USD 69.48 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period. The report on the hyperscalers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in data centers, growing internet traffic and increasing 5G adoption, and increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs.



The hyperscalers market is segmented as below:

By Type

Solution

Service

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the strategic initiatives of market players as one of the prime reasons driving the hyperscalers market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in data center traffic and growth in spending on data center technology and growing emphasis on reduction of capex and OpEx among large-scale organizations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyperscalers market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kamatera Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Quanta Computer Inc.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

SAP SE

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

VMware Inc.

