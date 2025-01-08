Why ORAN is Revolutionising 5G Networks: Market Set for a 70.6% CAGR Growth Between 2024 and 2032

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global open radio access network (ORAN) market is analyzed by component, application, and region.



According to this report, the global open radio access network (ORAN) market size reached approximately USD 1.20 billion in 2023. Aided by the expansion of 5G networks, growing demand for network virtualisation and cloud-based solutions, and increased focus on interoperability and vendor diversity, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 70.6% between 2024 and 2032, reaching a value of around USD 146.89 billion by 2032.







The open radio access network (ORAN) market value is increasing, driven by the need to support the deployment of 5G networks and the growing demand for cost-effective, flexible, and scalable telecom infrastructure. As the rollout of 5G technology accelerates across the globe, telecom operators are increasingly adopting ORAN solutions to enhance network performance, reduce capital expenditures (CAPEX), and gain operational flexibility. Additionally, open radio access network's ability to improve vendor diversity, promote competition, and stimulate innovation within the telecommunications sector is contributing to its widespread adoption.



The growing focus on virtualisation, network automation, and cloud-based technologies is also supporting the expansion of the open radio access network (ORAN) market growth. By decoupling hardware from software and enabling the use of virtualised network functions, it allows telecom operators to deploy more agile, software-driven networks that can be easily scaled to meet changing demands. As network operators increasingly prioritise the adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualisation (NFV), the demand for open radio access network solutions is expected to rise.



One of the notable open radio access network (ORAN) market trends is the rapid proliferation of 5G networks. The deployment of 5G technology is transforming the telecommunications sector by providing faster data speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity compared to previous generations of mobile networks. As telecom operators continue to roll out 5G infrastructure, they are increasingly turning to open radio access network solutions to enhance network performance and reduce costs.



Open radio access network offers several advantages for 5G deployments, including the ability to support a more diverse vendor ecosystem, lower deployment costs, and greater flexibility in network design. By decoupling hardware and software, open radio access network enables telecom operators to use a combination of hardware from different vendors and software solutions that best meet their needs. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for the deployment of 5G networks, which require high levels of scalability and adaptability to support the growing number of connected devices and data-intensive applications, consequently driving up the open radio access network (ORAN) market share.



The ability to reduce costs and enhance network flexibility is another significant driver of the market. Traditional RAN systems are often proprietary and vendor-locked, meaning that telecom operators must rely on a single supplier for both hardware and software components. This lack of flexibility can result in higher costs and limited options for customisation and innovation.



Open radio access network addresses these challenges by promoting an open and standardised architecture that allows operators to mix and match components from different vendors. This vendor-agnostic approach enables operators to choose the best solutions for their specific needs, reduce dependency on a single vendor, and drive down capital and operational expenditures. Additionally, the decoupling of hardware and software in an Open radio access network facilitates network upgrades and expansions, enabling operators to deploy new features and services more quickly and efficiently.



As per the open radio access network (ORAN) market analysis, the increasing adoption of network virtualisation and cloud-based technologies is playing a crucial role in the growth of the market. Network operators are increasingly prioritising the deployment of software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualisation (NFV) to build more agile, scalable, and efficient networks. Open radio access network complements these trends by enabling the decoupling of hardware and software, allowing operators to implement virtualised network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native applications within their RAN infrastructure.



Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Application

Telecom

Public Safety

Industrial

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global open radio access network (ORAN) market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

NEC Corp.

Ericsson

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $146.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 70.6% Regions Covered Global

