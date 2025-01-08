Softdel Honored as the “IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of The Year” at the 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softdel , a renowned full-stack IoT intelligence company, has been selected as the winner of the “IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program, by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

Softdel has earned this recognition for its ability to build scalable, robust, and user-friendly IoT platforms that enable enterprises to meet their unique needs. With an agile, customer-focused approach, Softdel empowers businesses from concept to execution, ensuring that every solution is aligned with strategic goals and operational needs.

Softdel’s award-winning IoT enterprise application development expertise stems from a meticulous and collaborative process tailored to meet the unique demands of IoT for its global customers. The IoT platform development journey begins with in-depth consultations and workshops, where domain experts and analysts collaborate with customers to define application roadmaps and recommend cutting-edge IoT tech stacks. UI/UX designers create intuitive wireframes and prototypes, ensuring user-centric designs that prioritize functionality and usability. Employing agile methodologies, custom IoT applications and platforms are developed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, forming a unified digital ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency. Comprehensive testing and quality assurance processes address functionality, performance, security, and IoT-specific compatibility challenges. Finally, leveraging advanced CI/CD pipelines, expert DevOps teams deploy scalable, flexible infrastructures designed to support the dynamic needs of IoT environments. Softdel’s expertise ensures excellence at every stage, making it the trusted partner for IoT platform innovation and transformation.

Beyond platform development and deployment, Softdel also provides continuous support, managed services and performance optimization. Their security-first approach, using the latest secure coding practices, protects critical data and ensures compliance with the highest standards.

“At Softdel, we don’t just create IoT applications; we develop future-ready solutions designed to adapt to growing business needs and emerging challenges,” said Sunil K. Dalal, Founder & Chairman, Softdel. “This award reaffirms our commitment to driving AI-ready innovation for our customers through cutting-edge IoT platforms and fostering enduring partnerships that enable sustainable growth.”

Sachin Deshmukh, Managing Director of Softdel, adds, “Softdel stands apart with its expertise in integrating IoT and AI into its custom platforms - from custom app development to IoT-enabled smart platforms, Softdel’s deep technical expertise empowers enterprises with solutions designed to unlock real-time data insights, streamline operations, and drive innovation.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“By offering fully customized, scalable solutions that leverage the latest in AI, IoT, and secure technology, Softdel sets the standard for the future of business-driven innovation. Organizations often face unique challenges that necessitate innovative, custom solutions. However, off-the-shelf software cannot always deliver flexibility and customization,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough. “Softdel provides businesses with the expertise they need to stay ahead. Whether it's developing custom applications, AIoT-powered platforms, or seamless IoT integration, their comprehensive suite of services is designed to empower businesses and enhance operational efficiency. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year!’”

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Softdel

Founded in 1999, Softdel (a UNIDEL company) leverages its Engineering and R&D expertise to connect devices, enterprises, and people. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, USA, with offices in Japan, Singapore, and India, we empower global enterprises and OEMs to navigate their AI journey with confidence by leveraging our extensive expertise in IoT, Cloud, Data Analytics, and Product Engineering Services. With two decades of experience and deep domain knowledge, we take pride in co-creating robust transformation solutions that empower our customers to drive innovative use cases, achieve tangible benefits, secure a strong return on their investments, and meet their sustainability goals.